After spending years in a building just down the road from City Hall, Johnson City's new visitors center could soon settle in a local historic landmark.
According to their draft agenda, city commissioners are scheduled Thursday to consider purchasing the two-story portion of the former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway depot building for $750,000 from Beacon Financial Credit Union.
The building would house the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Johnson City Development Authority and one or two employees from the city's communications and marketing department.
CVB Executive Director Brenda Whitson said the location stood out because it's at a nexus downtown, having easy access to Interstate 26 as well as multiple businesses and recreational opportunities. The visitors center is currently located in the Chamber of Commerce building at 603 E. Market St.
"The fact that it's in a historic train station kind of goes back to our heritage," Whitson added.
The CVB receives a portion of the hotel/motel tax revenue collected in Johnson City to promote local tourism. The organization recently separated from the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce and would occupy the first floor of the building.
If commissioners vote to purchase the building, the city plans to renovate the first floor, which will include constructing four offices, restrooms, storage, a meeting room and the visitors center itself.
Facilities management staff would construct those improvements with most costs paid for by the CVB. A handicap accessible ramp will also need to be constructed.
The JCDA and city marketing staff would stay on the second floor.
Staff have proposed using the city's fund balance to purchase the building. Both the CVB and the JCDA would pay annual rents of $12,000 each.
The existing building has a two-story and single-story section, the latter of which used to be home to Tupelo Honey Cafe before the restaurant closed that location in 2018. Staff has proposed subdividing the building into two properties, the two-story section being 300 Buffalo St. and the single-story section being 302 Buffalo St. The single-story portion is not part of the deal.
The city commission voted in October to separate the CVB from the Chamber of Commerce, a change that officials said would help the organization be laser-focused on promoting tourism in Johnson City. Along with acquiring its 501(c)6 status, finding a new home for the CVB is one of the final steps in that process.
If the commission votes to purchase the property, Whitson expects it would take about 30 days to close and then another 30-60 days to complete improvements to the building.
"I think it's just a wonderful opportunity for us to be in a prime location with great visibility and to really be there to serve the needs of visitors and the locals as well," Whitson said. "I think it will really enhance everything we do."
Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson added that if the CVB ever grows out of the building, it would be a structure that the city could market for another purpose.
"That's a very desirable location in downtown Johnson City, so I think it's a good long-term investment for the city," he said.
The building is currently occupied by Fleet Feet. Business owner Phil Horner had no comment Tuesday on the proposed property purchase.
Selling the property
Commissioner John Hunter is the CEO of Beacon Financial Credit Union, which would sell the property to the city as part of the deal. Hunter plans to recuse himself from the vote Thursday and said he may leave the room during the discussion.
Before the pandemic, Hunter explained, the credit union was growing and hiring more staff.
Looking for additional office space, Beacon Financial signed a lease-purchase option on the two-story portion of the depot building with the owner, Johnson's Depot, LLC. The top floor would serve as offices, and the credit union intended to eventually make the downstairs space a loan production office.
Hunter said the pandemic hit three months after the credit union signed the contract, and leaders realized remote working could be a productive alternative to the in-person space. At the same time, the CVB was looking for a new visitors center.
If the commission decides to purchase the building, Hunter said the credit union will execute its option to purchase the property and then sell it to the city for the same price, meaning Beacon Financial wouldn't make money on the deal.