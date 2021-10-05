ELIZABETHTON — A Johnson City Man who was facing a vehicular homicide charge in a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 19E in Hampton has received a 15-year-sentence in Carter County Criminal Court. The victim in the case was Thomas Taylor, 31, Chattanooga. He was driving a car that was hit in the collision and died from the injuries he suffered in the Feb. 16, 2020 crash.
Charles Ellery Richardson, 54, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street sentenced Richardson to 15 years in prison. Under Tennessee State Law, anyone convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide must serve 60% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Street also ordered that Richardson was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.
Police said the incident began around 11 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2020. At that time an officer with the Elizabethton Police Department was parked in the Charlotte Taylor Center parking lot noticed a car driven by Richardson. The 1999 Lincoln Town Car matched the description of one wanted by the Johnson City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The occupants were said to be wanted “for numerous felony offenses” and were suspected to be armed.
The Elizabethton officer followed the vehicle onto State Line Road. When the vehicle turned onto Park Avenue, the officer executed a traffic stop at the intersection with Arney Street. Because the occupants of the vehicle were suspected of being armed, the officer took precautions, but the driver turned the Lincoln turned onto Arney Street and then back to State Line Road and then to U.S. Highway 19E. The vehicle continued southbound on the highway and the Elizabethton officer requested help from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
The pursuing Elizabethton officer said that as the Lincoln neared the double bridges below Hampton, the car went into the opposing lanes of traffic, now going southbound in the northbound lanes. The pursuing officer continued following but in the southbound lanes, hoping the cruiser’s emergency lights would warn the northbound traffic of the oncoming danger.
The Elizabethton officer saw Carter County deputies turning from Gap Creek Road and alerted them of the pursuit. The Lincoln was then involved in the head-on collision a short time later near the intersection with Rittertown Road.
Because of the other incidents, Richardson also pleaded guilty on several other charges stemming from the Feb. 16, 2020 crash. Those include a charge of aggravated vehicular assault. Richardson was sentenced to six years on that charge. He also pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, receiving a two-year sentence. He pleaded guilty on a felony evading arrest charge and received another two-year sentence. He pleaded guilty on a charge of driving on a revoked license, second offense charge, and received a sentence of 11 months, 29 days. He pleaded guilty on a criminal impersonation charge and received a sentence of six months. All of these sentences will run concurrently with the homicide sentence.
As a result of the plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed. Those included reckless vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, a first offense of driving under the influence, vehicular assault, failure to appear, and reckless aggravated assault.