A Johnson City man charged in a road rage incident, a drug possession, assault and an attempted kidnapping pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Criminal Court for a four-year sentence.
Christopher N. Coffey, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of meth, three counts of simple assault and attempted especially aggravated kidnapping.
The crimes happened between August 2018 and May 2020 and mostly when he was out on bond.
Aggravated Assault, Aug. 2, 2018:
Coffey was driving on West Jackson Boulevard in Jonesborough when another driver on the road, Jacob Gay, changed lanes in front of him. Coffey began to follow Gay and tried to get the man to pull over. Gay drove until the 900 block of East Jackson Boulevard where he stopped his vehicle out of fear that Coffey would follow him to his workplace.
Gay got out of his vehicle and tried to explain to Coffey that he did not see him when he switched lanes. Coffey punched Gay in the face and head with his fist, then choked Gay until he lost consciousness. Coffey also hit Gay several more times in the head as he lay on the ground unconscious
Possession of Methamphetamine, two counts of Simple Assault, Nov. 10, 2019:
Johnson City police responded to a Roadrunner Market at 2810 W. Walnut St. to a reported disturbance. When they arrived, Coffey was standing over Carl Burnette, who was laying on the ground with obvious facial injuries due to the large amount of blood on the floor.
The men had met walking to the store. Burnette told police that Coffey tried to push him out into traffic and punched him in the back of the head. The two then separated and continued walking to the store.
At the store, the clerk told police that Coffey entered the store first and was looking at the beer. Burnette went inside and was on the phone and then Coffey walked from the back of the store toward the Burnette and punched him in the face.
Officers watched video footage of the assault which clearly showed Coffey assault Burnette without warning or reason. Coffey told police he had not slept in three days and had used "ice," a term for methamphetamine, and Suboxone that date.
Officers also saw a blue cylinder fall out of Coffey’s pocket at the scene.
After inspecting the cylinder, officers discovered it contained what appeared to be meth. Coffey confirmed that it was meth and claimed it as his own.
After Coffey was taken to jail, Coffey assaulted his cellmate in the booking area. Detention officers were able to get Coffey under control by using pepper spray.
Simple Assault, Dec. 24, 2019:
Johnson City police responded to Johnson City Ford, 3519 Bristol Highway about a possible fight in progress. When they arrived, officers determined Coffey cold-cocked a dealership employee. Witnesses said Coffey went into the building and told the victim, “I know who you are. The disguise doesn’t fool me.”
When officers questioned Coffey, he seemed oblivious to the assault and was mumbling unintelligible sentences and giving illogical answers to questions.
Attempted Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, May 12, 2020:
Johnson City police responded to a kidnapping at 932 Hopson St. where witnesses said Coffey had picked up a 2-year-old at a neighbor’s house while the child and grandmother were in the yard playing.
When officers arrived at the scene, Coffey was still holding the child. The boy’s grandmother told police Coffey walked into her yard, began playing with her grandson, suddenly picked up the child and refused to hand him over.
Coffey was trying to leave the area with the child when police arrived. Police were able to restrain Coffey while safely removing the child from his arms. The boy was unharmed, and he was returned to his grandmother.
Police said that as Coffey was being transported to jail, he stated that he was the Irish Monster, that he was the president of the United States and then began head-butting the vehicle's safety cage.
Coffey had been free on bond until the kidnapping charge when his bond was set at $100,000.
In total, Coffey was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but will only serve four years and the remainder on supervised probation.