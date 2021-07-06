A Johnson City man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for raping a woman on the East Tennessee State University campus two years ago.
David Franklin Creech, 43, was apparently not very difficult for law enforcement to identify as the rapist after he showed up at a hospital ER with a bite wound — which was inflicted by the woman he raped.
Creech, who was charged after the February 2019 incident, entered an Alford plea, also called a best interest plea, to charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal exposure to hepatitis C.
A best interest plea means the defendant believes the state has sufficient evidence that a jury could reach a guilty verdict and chose to plead guilty instead of taking their chances at a trial.
Creech could have faced more prison time if sentenced by a judge.
In total, Creech received a 26-year sentence, but the sentences will run concurrently for an effective 20-year prison term. He must serve 100% of that, although he could earn up to a 15% reduction from the Tennessee Department of Correction for good behavior and program participation.
The female victim in the case told ETSU’s Public Safety department she had been walking near the campus powerhouse around 4 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2019, when she was attacked by a man with a knife. The man ran toward West State of Franklin Road.
She described the attacker as white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, skinny and having blondish/brown shaggy hair. She also described him as having a pointy, big nose and a pointy chin. The man was wearing blue jeans, brown work boots and a dark jacket.
Initially, another man who was found walking in the vicinity was charged with the crimes, but investigators later focused on Creech as the primary suspect.
Creech acknowledged to Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice that he had reviewed the state’s evidence with his attorney, Brad Sproles, and felt the plea was his best course of action in the case.