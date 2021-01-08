A Johnson City man was arrested this week on two counts of first-degree murder after a Carter County grand jury indicted him on thecharges that stem from the death of his 4-month-old daughter.
Paul Morgan Beard, 29, no address given, was arrested Tuesday.
The joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Elizabethton Police Department began Sept. 13, 2020, after Kenlyn Beard was found to have severe injuries.
The infant was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the children’s hospital in Knoxville. Kenlyn died five days later, on Sept. 18.
Paul Beard was being held in the Carter County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
No other details about the case were available on Friday.