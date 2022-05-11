A Johnson City man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge and other counts in the March death of Brionah Tester.
Billy Joe Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, alteration of permanent numbers and tampering with evidence.
Tester was found dead on March 18 when the Johnson City Police Department responded to a call at 207 McCall Circle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the 20-year-old Tester suffered from a single gunshot wound.
The case was presented to a Washington County grand jury on Monday, which returned an indictment for Anderson. Anderson was served the indictment at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges.
Anderson’s bond for these charges is set at $100,000. A court date in the Criminal Court of Washington County will be set at a later time.