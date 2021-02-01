Police charged a Johnson City man Monday with second-degree murder and trespassing after a fatal shooting in an apartment in the city.
Dadrian Franklin, 34, 104 W. Unaka Ave., was arrested two days following a fight at 210 W. Locust St., Apartment 4, during which investigators said Franklin pulled a handgun and shot another man in the chest.
The victim, who has not yet been identified as police attempt to notify next-of-kin, was found dead at the scene.
Franklin was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on a $75,000 bond. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday afternoon.