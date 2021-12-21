A Johnson City man wanted on several charges was arrested and transported to a hospital on Monday evening after being shot.
According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Lone Oak Road at 6:15 p.m. where they said they discovered a man subduing Wayne Alvin Morris Sr. in the yard of the residence. Morris had been shot several times, according to the JCPD.
According to the police report, a man and woman arrived at the home where they discovered Morris armed and hiding behind the house. The reports said that the man drew his own firearm and shot Morris.
Morris was transported to an area hospital where he was receiving treatment and being held under guard.
Morris was already wanted by the police department on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, stalking and violation of an order of protection. Police said he will face additional charges stemming from Monday’s incident on Lone Oak Road.
The JCPD said woman at the scene of Monday’s shooting had an active order of protection against Morris at the time of the incident.
