A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after police said he shot a woman on Hamilton Street.
According to a Johnson City Police Department news release, Steven Michael Warren was charged with aggravated assault and carrying or possessing a weapon.
Police said officers responded to 204 Hamilton St. about 2:25 a.m. Sunday and found a woman who was sitting on the curb with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her shoulder.
While attending to the woman before the arrival of EMS personnel, officers asked the woman who had shot her. The woman told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, who she identified as Warren, and that he was the person who shot her. She said that Warren had then left in a Toyota Tundra pickup.
Police said the truck was later located and officers found a firearm in the bed. Warren was later located at the intersection of Broadway Street and Eighth Avenue.
Warren was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $35,000 bond. He was arraigned Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.