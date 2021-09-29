The Mall at Johnson City is kicking off the fall season with its 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the lower level parking lot and newly renovated Entrance B Plaza.
The event will feature family-friendly activities such as live music, princess appearances, a circus arts performance, yard games, selfie stations, inflatables, food trucks and more.
The 50th anniversary celebration will kick-off at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting with the Johnson City Chamber and Pink Tile Awards. Night Owl Circus Arts will provide an aerial silks performance from 12-2 p.m. and The Kindest People will take the stage from 2-4 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of local food trucks including Trucky Cheese, Lettuce Wraps, Blues Brews and Mimi’s Cookies and Creamery.
Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring food or toy donations for the dogs and cats of the Washington County Animal Shelter. The first 200 guests will receive a free Miracle Mall branded coffee mug.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our 50th anniversary with the community,” said Ashley Grindstaff, general manager at the Mall at Johnson City, in a press release. “The Mall at Johnson City is a sentimental place with lots of memories. We look forward to welcoming guests young and old to share their memories and enjoy a fun day reflecting on all the progress the Miracle Mall has made over the years.”
The mall originally opened on St. Patrick's Day in 1971 with a ribbon cutting.
The 50th anniversary celebration wraps up a summer of growth for the Mall at Johnson City, which has welcomed five new national tenants this year: Chicken Salad Chick, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Rose & Remington, Curve & Cloth and HomeGoods. Additionally, Palmetto Moon, an apparel and footwear retailer, opened in June 2020.
The Mall at Johnson City is also in the process of adding its second mural project with East Tennessee State University Alumni Caitlin Maupin. The mural, which features a variety of scenes reflecting East Tennessee, will be complete just in time for the 50th anniversary celebration.
In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has implemented additions to its code of conduct, effective until further notice. That includes social distancing and wearing face masks in accordance with state and local guidelines.
The mall said it also disinfects and cleans its facilities multiple times per day. They've placed alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers in highly-trafficked areas for public use.