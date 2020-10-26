Although a 50th anniversary celebration has been postponed to 2022, officials with the Mall at Johnson City say ongoing renovations to the shopping center are progressing as scheduled.
“While some components ... have been delayed since we first announced the project due to COVID-19, we are pleased that leasing, development and construction activities are continuing during the pandemic,” General Manager Ashley Grindstaff said.
Grindstaff expects construction of a new space for HomeGoods, a home furnishing store that will occupy the spot previously held by Sears, will still be complete by fall 2021. She said workers have finished demolishing portions of the building, which will be HomeGoods’ first location in the Tri-Cities. Crews are also working on underground utilities for the project and the exterior facade.
Along North Roan Street, crews have completed the demolition of the Sears Auto Center and are working on utilities and framing for a new multi-tenant building that will house Chipotle Mexican Grill and Chicken Salad Chick. Officials expect those two locations will also be open by fall 2021.
The mall anticipates two more businesses — Rose & Remington, a women’s clothing and accessory store, and Curve & Cloth, a sister brand dedicated to women in sizes XL-3XL — will open in spring 2021. Additionally, officials expect renovations to the mall’s interior common areas and entrances will be complete in 2022, which will include aesthetic upgrades like new seating, lighting, flooring and finishes.
“In addition, we continue active discussions with a lineup of both regional and national food and beverage concepts to join Chipotle and Chicken Salad Chick in the new, high-visibility space, as well as with national retailers to join the new spaces under construction next to HomeGoods, which we hope to be in a position to announce in the near future,” Grindstaff said.
Officials had originally planned on opening the renovations in conjunction with a community event celebrating the mall’s 50th anniversary in 2021, but that event has been delayed to 2022 in the interest of preserving the health and safety of guests, employees and retailers.
“Details will be announced as circumstances stabilize and return to normal,” Grindstaff said.
The renovations to the mall are among several ongoing commercial construction projects in Johnson City. Originally announced in 2017, crews are also still working on the construction of a Publix Super Market on the northwest corner of West Market Street and North State of Franklin Road, and a new four-story, 90-room hotel is going up at 190 Heart Drive. Developers anticipate the hotel, which will be a Home2 Suites by Hilton, will be complete at the end of February.
In downtown Johnson City, workers have been erecting a new building at 104 Tipton St. that will house Juan Siao, a restaurant serving Latin American and Asian food. Crews initially broke ground on the structure near the beginning of March this year, and after the project was on hold for a while because of statewide lockdown measures, now hope to finish construction in March 2021.
Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said last week that, while residential construction appears to be almost unaffected by COVID-19, new commercial construction seems to have hit “pause.” He said that could be attributed to a few factors, including the coronavirus outbreak, uncertainty surrounding federal elections and hits to equity markets.