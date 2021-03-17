On a brisk St. Patrick’s Day in 1971, eager shoppers joined local dignitaries, the Science Hill High School band and Miss Johnson City to cut the ribbon on the city’s new “Miracle” Mall — a shopping center that promised to be a commercial hub for the region.
A bulletin in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle advertising the grand opening lauded the facility’s free parking for 1,770 cars and the ability to shop in 72 degree, year-round comfort, which was likely a relief to the shoppers standing outside in the 40-degree chill on that Wednesday 50 years ago.
About 20 stores were opening that day, the ad declared, with another dozen on their way.
This week, The Mall at Johnson City will mark the 50th year since its grand opening. A celebration commemorating the anniversary was originally scheduled for 2021, but it has been pushed to spring 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited about the mall’s transformation over the past 50 years as we continue to reinvent the guest experience and innovate to remain relevant,” said General Manager Ashley Grindstaff. “What remains constant is our commitment to Johnson City as a go-to gathering place within our community, as well as an important contributor to the local economy.”
Fifty years ago, the 9:30 a.m. grand opening promised to be a spectacle, featuring balloons, clowns and free samples of Pepsi-Cola. Warren Harding, billed as one of the seven remaining professional Hurdy-Gurdy men in the U.S., was a featured attraction alongside his monkey “Little Joe.”
“Harding ... is keeping alive the vanishing art,” the ad in the paper said. “With Harding will be ‘Little Joe’, the monkey that solicits coins to the tune of an old hand organ and performs a variety of tricks.”
Attendees could also register for $600 in free gift certificates (redeemable at any mall store) and a free weekend at Beech Mountain, which included a room at the “luxurious” Top of The Beech Motel, lift tickets, ski equipment rental and food.
In keeping with the St. Patrick’s Day spirit, organizers handed out green flowers to place in buttonholes, and the ribbon cut to commemorate the opening was also green.
A flake or two of snow drifted through the air as Charles B. Lebovitz, the vice president of Arlen Shopping Centers Inc., introduced local officials including Jonesborough Mayor Lyle Haws, Erwin Mayor R.W. McNabb and City Manager James Mosier.
He stressed that the mall was designed to attract customers from Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
“Many events will stage in the mall, will cater to your towns,” he told the crowd.
As the doors swung wide, the hundreds of shoppers surged into the building and browsed wares at Gateway Books, Martin-Snader Music, Sears and Lafayette Electronics. The mall promised that more stores, including Kroger, J. Miller Fashions and Bresler’s 33-Flavors Ice Cream, would soon be on their way.
Zale’s Jewelers remains the only original retailer from the mall’s opening 50 years ago that still has space in the center. When it opened, the mall was a single story, but a second floor was added in the 1980s.
Former Washington County Commissioner Gary McAllister was 10 years old when the mall opened in Johnson City. He remembers riding his bike by the site as it was being built.
“I’d never been to a mall before, so I didn’t know what it was like and couldn’t quite understand the concept, yet,” he said.
McAllister and his friends stopped by the weekend after it opened.
“At my age, everybody was just excited to go there,” he explained.
McAllister recalls the smell of pizza wafting from the Orange Bowl, one of the mall’s first businesses, and dropping coins in the fountain.
“As a kid, I remember I used to have to go downtown and I didn’t always enjoy that because your mom would drag you along and you’d have to go to one store at a time,” McAllister said. “But this you could just ... run around and go to different stores. Your mom would shop in here, you could go somewhere else. It was just a very new experience at the time.”
And the mall is continuing to evolve.
Grindstaff estimates that 45% of the building’s leasable space is new or has been remodeled over the past three years. The shopping center is also partnering with entrepreneurs to bolster small businesses like Pretty as a Peach, Fanatics 101 and Mercantile 423.
Several new businesses are also scheduled to open this spring, including a Chicken Salad Chick and a Chipotle Mexican Grill in a new, multi-tenant building along North Roan Street.
McAllister was in the military for about 28 years, but he would return to the area during the holidays. The mall was always a place he could go to run into old friends.
“The stores are different ... but you still see friends there,” McAllister said. “That’s what brings back good memories to me.”