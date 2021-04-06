The Mall at Johnson City and Greeko’s Café & Grill will host a Johnson City Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 8, at 11:30 a.m.
To celebrate the day, Greeko’s will offer a $5 gift card to the first 40 customers at the event. Greeko’s is located on the lower level in the food court next to Pal’s.
Greeko’s Café and Grill opened its first location in Abingdon, Virginia, in 2018. The Mall at Johnson City location is second for the company and their first in Tennessee.
Greeko’s Café and Grill is locally owned and operated and features authentic Mediterranean recipes from the family of owner and chef Mustafa Ahmed. The restaurant is well known for its lamb gyro.
To show support for local college communities, Greeko’s Café will offer a 10% discount to students of East Tennessee State University every day.
“Greeko’s Café and Grill is so diverse," said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager at The Mall at Johnson City, in a press release. "Not only does it have authentic Greek food and gyros, but they also have great options for our guests who follow a vegetarian, vegan or keto diet.
"Greeko’s is a wonderful addition to our food court and we are excited they chose our venue for their first Tennessee location.”