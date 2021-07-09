In a press release, the city announced that Moody’s Investors Service had recently released its annual comment report on the City of Johnson City.
The report states Johnson City has a "very high quality" credit position, the city said.
Johnson City holds a Moody’s Aa2 rating, which exceeds the median rating of Aa3 for United States cities.
The annual report, the city said, cites a sound financial position, an ample tax base, a moderate wealth and income profile, and mid-ranged debt and pension liabilities among the key credit factors in this determination.
“We are thrilled that Moody’s has acknowledged our strong financial position in this report,” Finance Director Janet Jennings said in the press release. “The Board of Commissioners and city staff work diligently to maintain high quality credit and moderate debt liabilities while providing top quality services to the community.”
Annual comment reports are research publications that provide a single reference source for the most recent credit information on a Moody’s-rated local government, higher education or municipal utility issuer.
The report provides a summary of key economic, demographic, financial and operating information within the context of Moody’s ratings methodologies.