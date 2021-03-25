The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards will require the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter to limit its capacity at 123 W. Millard St. to 35 residents until the building is brought back up to code.
The board made that decision during a meeting Thursday night after hearing testimony from the shelter’s architect, who indicated that repairs to certain systems could be done while residents remain at the building.
The board will review the property again at its April meeting to get an update on progress. The shelter is currently home to approximately 35 people.
“This is definitely a group of people who are working toward a better life,” said board chair Jennifer Lockmiller, “and the last thing we want to do is make their life more difficult.”
Board members reiterated that, because of safety concerns, the shelter must not use appliances in the kitchen to heat or prepare food. The city previously ordered the shelter to close its kitchen.
In January, the board found that conditions existed at the shelter that increased the risk of fire and injury and voted to temporarily close the building while the owners conducted repairs.
Among other violations, a closure order issued by the city said permits are needed for a kitchen hood, an electrical sub-panel behind the kitchen and interior electrical issues in the basement and throughout the building.
After a legal tug-of-war with the property owner, the board ultimately opted to rescind its order to vacate in February so members could hear testimony from residents during a called meeting on March 11.
During that meeting, the BDSR opted to continue the issue to Thursday so the architect would have time to develop as-built drawings of the building. That way the board would be able to make a more informed decision about whether residents could safely stay in the shelter.
Architect Carl Gutschow said Thursday the building’s as-built documents are roughly 75% complete.
He said workers have verified that the shelter has two exits on each floor and the basement. There are four exits on the main floor, there are exit signs in place with emergency lights, and there is a fully functional fire alarm system within the building with audio and visual controls.
Responding to a question from one of the shelter’s attorneys, Gutschow said repairs to electrical issues could be done while residents remain at the building. Generally, he confirmed that repairs could be made to the building without removing occupants for an extended period.
Although the time frame could change depending on unforeseen circumstances, Gutschow estimated that it could take three weeks to finish developing and reviewing construction documents with the city and then 90 days to complete repairs.
Development Services Manager Dave McClelland added that the time span could vary depending on, among other considerations, how long it takes for the city to review plans.
“It’s hard to nail down when this thing could be done because of so many unknowns,” McClelland explained.