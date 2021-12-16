A plan to build replacement housing for the residents of a 150-unit subsidized housing complex in downtown Johnson City is taking shape.
During a workshop Thursday afternoon, city commissioners expressed support for a $31 million proposal to build replacement housing for residents of the John Sevier Center. The plan would require Johnson City to provide almost $5.9 million to plug a funding gap in the project.
LHP Capital, a Knoxville firm that took over property management of the John Sevier Center in April, plans to build 145 one-bedroom apartments at 2162 S. Roan St., about 1.5 miles from the current complex.
The remaining project funds would come from tax credit equity and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 221(d)(4) loan. LHP would charge a developer fee of almost $914,000.
Tallal Shakarchi, the vice president of development with LHP, told commissioners that the new units will provide residents with “brand-new, spacious” living quarters, energy-efficient appliances and green space.
The new site, Shakarchi said, is next to a Food City, which also has a pharmacy, and near a bus stop. It’s also within walking distance to a commercial corridor, he said.
The property on South Roan Street was the best option of the more than 20 sites LHP evaluated, company representatives said, and has the greatest likelihood of passing muster with HUD, which must approve the transfer of the facility’s housing assistance payments contract to LHP.
Alvin Nance, LHP’s chief executive officer of development, said HUD evaluates whether relocating residents results in them losing services. Nance said LHP has no reason to believe HUD would consider the proposed site objectionable.
“It actually provides more services than the current site,” he said.
Construction would start in December 2023 and end in August 2025, at which point residents would begin moving into the new apartments. Nance said the building will be a “garden-style product.”
“We’re trying not to have something very massive on the site,” Nance said. “We want something that will actually blend and be a little more aesthetically pleasing.”
Before the end of the year, LHP hopes to enter into a purchase agreement for the land and schedule an inspection at the John Sevier Center. LHP will also need to ask the city to rezone the land on South Roan Street, a request that the company expects the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission will review in February.
According to its website, HUD conducts physical Real Estate Assessment Center inspections to make sure housing is safe, decent and sanitary. Those were temporarily paused during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since resumed.
Interim Executive Director Dianna Cantler told the Press in November that the building has not received an inspection since the Johnson City Development Authority purchased the building in 2019.
It did, however, receive a score of 46 in 2017. A passing score is 60. M&M Properties, the management company at the time, made the necessary repairs following that inspection, Cantler said.
When it purchased the building, Cantler said, the JCDA had an informal inspection done, which resulted in a score of 54.33.
She said recent improvements to the building have focused on the building’s exterior, systems and the units themselves. Safety concerns have also been addressed.
Nance said many of the major issues with the building have been “shored up.”
“It won’t last a long time, but it’s also not putting residents in danger,” Nance said. “... It’s not the best building for them to be in, but it’s not a dangerous building.”
Johnson City officials hope to eventually see the John Sevier Center, a visible part of the city’s downtown district, redeveloped. Mayor Joe Wise said that part of the project, however, is still far in the future, and right now, officials are focused on ensuring residents have safe, appropriate housing.
“Only when that gets checked off the to-do list can you really begin to in earnest have the conversation about all the other facets of this,” he said.
On Christmas Eve in 1989 a deadly fire killed 16 people at the John Sevier Center, a tragedy that has underpinned the effort to move residents to a new building.
“There are a lot of potential risks associated with housing a bunch of people in a very dense footprint like that,” Wise said. “There’s an opportunity here to as a community say, ‘We can do better, we will do better’ and set that ball in motion.”