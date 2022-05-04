As they manage ongoing growth in the city’s central business district, Johnson City leaders recently sought guidance from a neighbor 120 miles to the south.
Commissioners and a handful of city staff members visited Greenville, South Carolina, last Thursday to learn how the city has fostered economic development in their downtown.
That included meetings with the city’s long-time mayor, Knox White, as well as Greenville’s parking manager, its community development coordinator and the city’s former economic development director.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said his counterpart in Greenville emphasized the importance of advance urban planning.
“What became plainly evident to me was the obvious presence of a plan and how over the last quarter of a century they have been working that plan very deliberately,” Wise said. “And you see it reflected in the outcomes they’ve achieved.”
Another key topic of conversation was parking, one that has become especially pressing in downtown Johnson City with the resurgence of business activity and the popularity of special events.
City Manager Cathy Ball, who worked in Greenville for nine years before accepting a job in Asheville, plans to recommend a transportation and parking study in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Greenville, Ball said, has managed to expand the number of downtown parking garages through public-private partnerships. Those parking facilities, Wise added, tend to blend stylistically with other buildings downtown, and by pairing those garages with other projects, the architectural detailing and colors are consistent with associated developments.
“They don’t strike you like these big blocky chunky concrete boxes the way say the (Downtown Center Parking Garage) does,” Wise said.
Rapid growth also tends to spur concerns about affordability, especially when it comes to housing.
“They’re going through the same things that we are facing right now with long-term people being priced out of the housing market,” said Commissioner Jenny Brock.
Brock said her sister has lived in an apartment in Johnson City for about 20 years and recently learned her rent will be increasing $200 a month.
“Those are big hikes in just the basic cost of living that people are facing today,” she said. “We have to take a hard look at that.”
In Greenville, Ball said, the city pays into a housing trust fund operated by a nonprofit, which issues low-interest loans to developers that will set aside a certain number of units for tenants who earn below the median income.
Greenville officials also emphasized, Ball said, the importance of creating desirable public spaces and understanding the personality of a city, which can be evoked through its public art.
In Greenville, the city has a downtown scavenger hunt called Mice on Main. Based on a series of clues, visitors try to find several tiny bronze mice scattered around the city.
“It’s valuable to see what other people are getting right and what other folks are getting wrong,” Ball said. “More often than not we’re hearing that we’re moving in the right direction, which reinforces what we’re doing.”
Vice Mayor Todd Fowler said Greenville’s downtown appears to be built around a river that flows through the city and marveled at the number of people walking around on the middle of the afternoon last Thursday.
Wise said Johnson City is “doing a lot of the right things” in its downtown area.
“There’s always more you can learn and more you can do,” Wise said. “Certainly the emphasis on creating residential space downtown is important, and I think we’re doing that as a community.
“I think ensuring you have viable mixed uses is important, and I believe we are certainly doing some of those things so you have people coming and going during the day and evenings.”
He added that Johnson City needs to begin setting the stage for “positive and planned” growth.
“We don’t want to just stand back and see what happens,” Wise said, “because if we do that we run the very real risk of exacerbating an affordable housing problem or creating an infrastructure problem that ultimately does harm.”
Brock said the trip to Greenville helped her conceptualize the “dominos” that need to fall in the correct order for development to transpire successfully.
“There is a sequence of events that have to occur to prepare everything for that development,” Brock said. “It’s helped me identify what those key issues are that we should prioritize first.”