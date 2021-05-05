A local club's focus on children brought three wheels of fun to two youngsters this week.
Johnson City Kiwanis Club members presented Raef Hammerbacher, 10, and Carson Sanders, 4, with AmTryke Adaptive Tricycles on Tuesday.
“Since our focus is on kids, it’s an excellent way to demonstrate that commitment to helping children, and particularly those most vulnerable, and particularly those who can’t go out and ride a regular bicycle,” said Kiwanis Club Lt. Gov. Howard Smith.
The AmTryke tricycles are designed for people who have limited muscle strength or developmental coordination and who might otherwise not be able to ride a bicycle. The tricycles are adjustable, and can be modified as the user grows.
“We are thrilled to help your child have more abilities through mobility,” said Lisa Williamson, the president of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club. “We don’t focus on disabilities with AmTryke, we focus on abilities.”
The club chose Raef and Carson after they were suggested by their physical therapists. One of the reasons they were chosen is because they have siblings.
“This will give them an opportunity when it’s pretty outside to get out and ride bikes with families, and go and do things that they may not have an opportunity to otherwise,” said Heather Lester, a physical therapist with Mini Miracles Pediatric Therapy.
Rafe’s mother, Ashley Hammerbacher, said they were excited about the opportunities that the AmTryke tricycle will give them as a family.
“His sister just got a bike, and so it’ll be fun to have everybody get to ride together and him not feel any different,” Hammerbacher said.
Katelin Sanders, Carson’s mother, said she was also excited that the AmTryke tricycle would help Carson feel included in family activities.
“We’re super excited he gets to get out with his sisters and just be a part of activities, and plus it helps with his movement and posture and everything,” she said. “We’re super excited.”