Despite an executive order from the governor allowing virtual meetings to continue through Oct. 28, Johnson City has told some volunteer boards they must begin meeting in person starting Oct. 1, a requirement that members find concerning.
“I think it’s a premature decision given the public health state of our region,” said Dr. Benjamin Whitfield, a local physician and a member of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission, “and I think the risk outweighs the benefits at this point.”
Whitfield and Planning Commission Chair Stacey Wild detailed those apprehensions in emails sent to commissioners and City Manager Pete Peterson last week.
“In my medical opinion, and given the guidance from the governor’s office, I would advise and request that we continue to perform our leadership and volunteer roles virtually and that the decision to revert to in-person meetings be based on current public health numbers and from guidance from the governor’s office,” Whitfield wrote last Friday.
Board members were notified on Sept. 29 that all appointed boards, commissions and small subcommittees would be required to meet in person starting Oct. 1, a direction that an email to members from Nicole Lawrence, administrative coordinator in the development services department, said came from Peterson.
“The city manager has stated that as far as the City of Johnson City, we will have in-person meetings from here on. It is ultimately his decision to do so,” Lawrence wrote in a followup on Sept. 30.
Peterson was off on Monday, and city staff did not respond to a request for comment.
Mayor Jenny Brock said she’s suggested that the city keep virtual forums available as an option through the end of the month.
“I don’t see any issue with that,” Brock said, but added that the city is in a “gray area” because the governor has taken restraints off businesses and group events.
“If he’s given us the option until the end of the month for the electronic meetings, I don’t see a problem with it,” she said.
Wild said she hopes to continue meeting virtually for several reasons, the main being that she wants to avoid an increased risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
She pointed out that not all local schools and businesses have resumed total in-person operations. Wild is also concerned the city won’t be able to safely accommodate the 10 members of the Planning Commission at the dais in City Hall, which typically seats seven people during the average Johnson City Commission meeting.
The full City Commission has been meeting in-person since Sept. 3 and sit between plexiglass barriers at the dais in the commission chambers. As a rule, commissioners have also been wearing masks at all times except for when they sit down between those barriers, which are designed to block the spread of germs. Every other row of seats in the audience is also taped off to encourage attendees to maintain several feet of separation.
“The only way that I would feel comfortable would be if we had a facility where we could comfortably socially distance,” Wild said.
Taking into account staff from the city’s Development Services Department, Wild estimated there would need to be enough room for at least 15 people plus anyone who shows up for public comment. Additionally, she said a virtual format tends to be more convenient, especially for subcommittee meetings held during the day.
Wild said she wouldn’t mind meeting in a hybrid setup, which would allow socially distanced in-person meetings but enable commissioners and the public to participate virtually.
“I will personally resign my position on the commission before I’m going to put my family at risk,” Wild said, adding that she wouldn’t participate in a packed meeting without proper social distancing precautions in place.
Nathan Brand, chair of the city’s Historic Zoning Commission and a local business owner, also relayed concern about the change. He said there should be a dialogue with boards and commissions about the appropriateness of returning to in-person meetings.
“Whenever we make a change at my restaurant I ask my staff what they feel comfortable with,” he said.
He suggested the city establish a benchmark tied to local COVID-19 data, which would delineate when it’s appropriate to return to an in-person setting.
Brand said residents with underlying health conditions could feel discouraged from attending meetings if they’re held in-person, adding that the Historic Zoning Commission has had good participation with people being able to call-in. He also agreed with the notion of moving forward with a hybrid format.
Chris Dagenhart, another member of the Planning Commission, said he’s been impressed with the precautions Johnson City officials have put in place at City Hall. To protect the public and city officials, he advised that Johnson City continue to use virtual meetings when possible.
Dagenhart said he’s not greatly distressed by the requirement that in-person meetings resume on Oct. 1, but said board members should have input in the decision. Precautions also need to be implemented to ensure safety at crowded meetings or among larger commissions.
“Erring on the side of safety is very important at this time,” Dagenhart said.