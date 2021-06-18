KNOXVILLE — Johnson City won the $100,000 grand prize Friday from the Boyd Foundation to build a dog park in downtown Johnson City.
Fifteen communities across the state won Boyd Foundation grants to build or improve dog parks.
“Dozens of communities worked all year long to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win a $25,000 grant to build or improve an existing dog park in their community,” the Boyd Foundation said today in announcing the winners.
“One community, Johnson City, who went above and beyond the requirements, will receive the $100,000 grand prize grant as one of the ‘Most Dog-Friendly’ communities in Tennessee.”
Connect Downtown Johnson City in conjunction with the Johnson City Development Authority applied for the grant earlier this year.
Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, said 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling over $400,000 “to help make our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.”
“Jenny and I love to see the enthusiasm for our pets from so many Tennessee communities who competed for these grants,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “We are honored to support them in their work. We have been impressed with the dozens of parks built from Dog Park Dash grants over the last three years and cannot wait to see how these new winners make their communities a better place for people and pets.”
The other winners
In addition to Johnson City, the communities winning $25,000 for the 2021 Tennessee Dog Park Dash grants include:
EAST TENNESSEE: Charleston, Decatur, East Ridge/Chattanooga, Gatlinburg and Sweetwater.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE: Ardmore, Cheatham Co., Clifton, Dickson and Tullahoma.
WEST TENNESSEE: Beech River/Lexington, Huntington, Savannah and Shelby Farms/Memphis .
In 2018, the Boyd Foundation announced a commitment of $3 million and launched the Dog Park Dash to build 100 dog parks across the state of Tennessee. To date, the Boyd Foundation and Dog Park Dash have already awarded over 80 deserving communities with their local grants. A full list of previous winners can be found at dogparkdash.com.
About The Boyd Foundation
Established in 2018, The Boyd Foundation is led by Randy Boyd, his wife, Jenny, and their sons, Thomas and Harrison, and daughter-in-law, Lindsey. Randy Boyd is the President of the University of Tennessee, founder of Radio Systems Corporation, and former commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Jenny Boyd is passionate about promoting animal welfare, has worked alongside her husband to make Knoxville the most pet-friendly city, and is proud to play a significant role in expanding efforts to communities across Tennessee.