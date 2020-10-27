Johnson City is investing about $211,000 in federal money to upgrade the streetscape around the Langston Centre.
Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson said the city is paying for the project materials using Community Development Block Grant funds, and that the upgrades will help complement the work already done on the Langston Centre.
The city is providing labor for the project and will pay for any material cost that goes above the CDBG funding.
Wilson said crews will redo the streets and install new curbing and sidewalks in the block around the facility, focusing on East Myrtle Avenue, Welbourne Street and East Fairview Avenue.
The project will encompass East Myrtle Avenue from its intersection at Elm Street to North Roan Street, Welbourne Street from East Myrtle to East Millard Street, and East Fairview Avenue from Elm to Welbourne.
Wilson said the city installed new sidewalks along Elm Street as part of the renovations to the Langston Centre, which opened with a public ceremony in November 2019.
The facility was built to serve as a hub for multicultural education in the region and stands on the former site of Langston High School, Johnson City’s all-Black high school, which closed with integration in 1965.