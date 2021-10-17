Lanes on West State of Franklin Road will remain closed this week as crews from Summers-Taylor Inc. install new sewer lines as part of the redevelopment of West Walnut Street.
The city has launched a $33 million project to rehabilitate the West Walnut Street corridor, which will involve replacing the streetscape and utilities. The new roadway will also have a bike lane, sidewalks on both sides, on-street parking and elevated intersections to control traffic speed.
As a whole, the project is designed to strengthen the connection between East Tennessee State University and downtown Johnson City while also boosting commercial investment along the corridor.
In June, the city hired Summers-Taylor Inc. to complete the project, and city officials expect the contractor to be substantially complete by Aug. 15, 2023.
Johnson City’s design and construction coordinator, Rick Kilgore, said last Friday that crews are completing some of the preliminary work. On a project like this, he said, crews need to start with gravity-driven systems, such as stormwater and sewage infrastructure.
During the redevelopment project, crews will be redoing the associated septic systems, which collect on West State of Franklin. Once those components are installed, Kilgore said, crews will move up Watauga, Sevier, Earnest and Ashe streets, moving from low to high elevation.
As crews finish on West Watauga Avenue, they will transition to the intersection of West State of Franklin and Sevier Street. When they install new manhole connections, they’ll use pumps to divert the contents to the next manhole.
Kilgore said the work is part of the preliminary phase of the project. Depending on conditions, Kilgore expects upgrading the sewer lines on West State of Franklin could take another two to three weeks.
Lane closures occurred last week between West Watauga and Buffalo Street, and they will continue this week between Sevier and Buffalo streets. Sewer work will begin Monday and end Friday.
Lanes will be closed 24 hours a day in both directions, and between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., a detour will send eastbound traffic around the work area as needed.
The center turn lane will also be closed, and the sidewalk along West State of Franklin will be impacted.