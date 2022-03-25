The $13.4 million Johnson City has received from the American Rescue Plan Act will support improvements to emergency services facilities and hasten the rollout of high-speed broadband.
Johnson City staff presented those funding recommendations during a workshop with city commissioners on Thursday. These one-time funds have been distributed to local governments across the United States as part of a COVID-19 stimulus package passed in 2021.
A majority of Johnson City's dollars, $9.2 million, will support improvements to public safety infrastructure, which City Manager Cathy Ball said aligns with desires outlined in the city's citizen survey. Nine out of 10 residents said safety was their top priority over the next two years.
That allotment includes $3 million for a new fire training center, something the city currently lacks. Ball said the facility could serve as a regional resource for other local fire departments, also serving as a means of generating revenue for the city.
Another $700,000 would fund improvements to Johnson City's police training facility. At the shooting range, officers are supposed to be able to fire at moving practice targets, but those don't currently function properly.
A light pole is also resting against a building at the facility, and electrical connections are pulling other poles to the point that they're leaning precariously. The city plans to upgrade the shooting range and install a gate, new poles with LED lighting and a public address system.
Johnson City plans to use $500,000 to make general improvements to its fire stations, but the largest portion of the city's ARPA funding, $5 million, could fund the relocation of one of those facilities.
Currently, Ball said, there are parts of northwest Johnson City that are not within 2.5 miles of an existing fire station. The city is working with the University of Tennessee's Municipal Technological Advisory Service on a study that will determine the best way to improve coverage, which could be in the form of a replacement or the construction of an additional facility.
"The request that came forward was actually to renovate (a fire station), and when we started looking at the area around it, there's not a lot of space to be able to upgrade it," Ball said. "We felt like there was a better option. At the end of the day after the study comes out, it may just show us that we just renovate it and build a new one."
At the request of BrightRidge, Johnson City will spend an additional $2.3 million to expedite the implementation of high-speed broadband. That funding will accelerate the public utility's rollout by two years, specifically targeting high-poverty areas in Johnson City.
An additional $1.5 million will support the ongoing rehabilitation of West Walnut Street. About $900,000 will fund the installation of permeable pavers, which act as a form of stormwater management, and another $600,000 will help the city build an extension to Cherokee Street, creating a connection between West Walnut Street and West State of Franklin Road.
In 2021, the city bought the Harman Ice & Cold Storage building at 724 W. Walnut St. for $2.5 million. The new road will run through that property, and the project will include installing green space on the land, which will also serve as a stormwater detention area.
Lastly, $400,000 will fund the removal of lead-based paint at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark.