The Johnson City Housing Authority board authorized its attorney Tuesday to pursue a contract with a search firm to find its next executive director after firing former Director Richard McClain in April.
The board heard several options for filling the position before deciding to pursue a contract with Wendy Cohan of Lyneer Staffing Solutions to conduct the search for a new CEO-executive director.
One of the board’s attorneys told them that Cohan, who was recommended by Chair Colin Johnson, was willing to waive her fee “because she feels strongly about solving the problem of homelessness.”
The board’s attorneys said they hoped to have a contract ready in a couple of weeks. The Housing Authority board is scheduled to meet on May 25, but it’s unclear if a contract will be ready by then.
”I think the board is excited to get the process started and moving forward, and we’re anxiously anticipating somebody great to fill the role because we’ve had a history of a lot of successes here and we want to continue that,” Johnson said after the meeting.
During a special called meeting on April 11, members of the Housing Authority board held a closed-door meeting to hear a report from attorney Eric Reecher, who the board hired to investigate complaints against McClain. The board gave McClain an opportunity to respond to Reecher’s report in private and then re-opened the meeting to the public, deciding to fire McClain without stating a cause.
The board board considered the issue for at least four months.
The body went into executive session during its December meeting “for a disclosure from counsel regarding a matter that could involve potential legal action,” according to meeting minutes. The following month, the board heard a report about the status of employee complaints against McClain.
The board chair, the minutes said, heard directly from five people “with indirect information from two others.”
During its January meeting, the board went into a closed-door meeting for another report from its attorney, and reconvened in open session to hire Reecher to conduct “an investigation into discrimination and harassment allegations.”
Board members held a third closed-door session during their meeting in February to discuss a letter to the board from an employee toward whom other employees claimed McClain was showing favoritism. She claimed the board’s investigation was an act of sexual discrimination. The board opted to ask Reecher to conduct a separate investigation into the employee’s claims.
At the time McClain was fired, Johnson declined to provide a reason for his termination. Asked on Tuesday about McClain’s firing, Johnson declined to specify, but said he felt the board made the correct decision.
”I feel like the board just made the correct decision to move forward in the vein that they wanted to go,” Johnson said Tuesday. “We wanted to have a great working environment for everybody involved, and so we just chose to move forward in that direction.”
According to employee emails obtained by the Johnson City Press through a request for public information under Tennessee’s Open Records Act, some employees believed McClain fostered a “hostile” and “toxic” work environment at the organization and favored certain employees.
Multiple employees specifically pointed to dissatisfaction caused by the decision to move staff from the Admissions and Occupancy Department to makeshift cubicles in the Keystone Recreation Center. In January, one employee wrote to Johnson and Housing Authority Attorney Andy Wampler that in a meeting with McClain, the director laughed at their concerns about being permanently located in a “cold, noisy, nasty gym.”
The assigned space turned out to be temporary, and the employees eventually moved to another office, but they were unhappy when they learned that an employee who moved her office to the recreation building was quickly granted renovations “after (they) had been (in) that same environment a year with dirty floors and nasty restrooms.”
That employee went on to say that, though they loved their job, “the current hostile environment must be addressed and I am saddened and offended by the harassment training that is being held when only a few, our (executive director) and (the female employee), need this training.”
Johnson responded three days later on Jan. 17.
“We are looking into the concerns that have been raised about the workplace dynamic,” he wrote. “We have made arrangements with an outside consultant to do an environment assessment and look at how best to make the office a better place to work.
“It is not only my hope but the board’s as well to help the organization grow and develop into a place where everyone, like you, loves their jobs and enjoys coming to work,” Johnson continued.
Richard Huber, who now serves as the interim executive director of the Housing Authority, told Wampler and Johnson on Jan. 23 that he has been invested in the success of the JCHA for almost 19 years.
“I understand the respect one could have for Richard (McClain) as he has identified more and more options to increase revenues of the agency,” he wrote. “I have added and encouraged him in doing so. However, if he continues to be focused on unconditional favoritism of one employee at the expense of all others, even those accomplishments (will) not end well.”