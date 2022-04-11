Following a roughly two-hour closed-door meeting on Monday, the Johnson City Housing Authority board decided to fire its executive director, Richard McClain, without cause.
During an executive session held in a boardroom at the Carnegie Hotel, the five-member body heard a verbal presentation from a consultant, attorney Eric Reecher.
Board Chair Colin Johnson said the body closed the meeting for the purposes of maintaining attorney-client privilege. They gave McClain an opportunity to respond to Reecher's report.
There is no written copy of the report.
A handful of housing authority employees waited in the hallway outside the boardroom for the results of the meeting.
In accordance with his contract, McClain will continue to receive his normal compensation over the next 90 days, but he will not provide any further services to the authority during that time.
The organization manages multiple public housing developments across Johnson City. According to McClain's LinkedIn profile, he has worked at the Johnson City Housing Authority since 2009.
Johnson declined to comment on the reason behind the decision.
"He was released for no cause, no findings of anything inappropriate on his part," said McClain's attorney, Lois Shults Davis. "He hadn't done anything actionable or wrong, and so under those circumstances if that's the arrangements under the contract," then any employee can have that situation arise for whatever reason.
"We don't know what the reasons are," she continued. "He gave documentation as to every issue that had been raised, and so at this point he's just recognizing the party's respective rights and privileges."
The Johnson City Housing Authority will follow the "necessary protocols" to find a new executive director of the organization, Johnson said, and will likely rely on an outside service agency to assist with a national director search.
"We want somebody who is going to continue the wonderful things the housing authority has accomplished over the last year," he said.
Johnson added that the board "believes fully" in the staff that they have in place.
"Some have been there for 20 years, so we're comfortable they can step in and manage their departments well while we're still searching for somebody else," he said.
He's not sure if the board will assign someone to fill the executive director position in the interim.
"It's coming at us pretty quickly," Johnson said. "That's a great question. We will probably work through that in the next coming days for sure to see what the best way to organize it is."