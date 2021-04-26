Johnson City residents will soon have an opportunity to get rid of clutter they've accumulated over the past year.
The city's public works department will hold its annual Johnson City Spring Cleanup on Saturday, May 1. The event will offer residents an opportunity to clear out unwanted household items that city crews don't normally collect.
To participate, residents must drop off items at one of four collection sites, or they can place items at the curb in front of their homes for pickup.
Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. Residents who choose to drop off their items can bring them to the parking lot at one of the following locations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.:
- Intersection of Legion Street and State of Franklin Road
- Intersection of Morningside Drive and Pactolas Road (Lot C)
- 120 Carroll Creek Road (Winged Deer Park – boat ramp lot)
- 348 Christian Church Rd. (former Boones Creek Elementary School)
Examples of acceptable items include recyclables like metals, e-waste, cardboard, aluminum and paper as well as non-recyclables like tires, air conditioning units, paint and other items that aren't normally collected by city crews.
Bulk items normally collected by city crews, like mattresses and furniture, will be accepted. Paint must be sealed, and if it is placed at the curb for pickup, it must be set to the side of other waste.
Hazardous materials are prohibited, and loads larger than pickup trucks will not be allowed.