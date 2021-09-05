Johnson City is in need of temporary soccer referees, softball umpires and scorekeepers, positions that pay between $9 and $25 a game.
With the season starting in about a week, Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said the city is seeing a significant shortage in youth soccer referees. That position pays $22 per game.
Each game typically lasts no more than an hour, and successful referees can work anywhere from 10-14 games per week.
“It’s pretty good extra income,” Ellis said.
Teams play evenings starting at around 5:30 and during a larger portion of the day on Saturdays.
The city provides some in-house training to referees. The Parks and Recreation Department is mostly looking for people with a general knowledge of the sport, which can include former college, high school or junior high players.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and the city conducts a background check on every employee 18 and over.
“We’ll provide as much training as they need,” Ellis said, adding that first-year officials won’t have to work in the older leagues where competition can be a little stronger.
Ellis said the need for softball umpires and scorekeepers isn’t as immediate, but there is a strong demand for them. He noted that the city’s roster of umpires might not be available every game, which means it’s important to have a good number in reserve.
Games occur on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but the city is flexible with when umpires can work.
“We have to have a larger pool of those employees to accommodate the games we schedule for the teams,” Ellis said.
Youth softball referees can work 8-10 games a week and those working adult softball games could expect 8-12 matches per week.
People interested in working one of the available positions can visit the city’s athletic office at Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, or call 423-283-5822.
Here’s what the temporary positions pay:
- Youth soccer referees: $22/game
- Youth softball umpires: $22/game
- Adult softball umpires: $25/game
- Youth scorekeepers: $12/game
- Adult scorekeepers: $9/game