Johnson City is in need of temporary soccer referees, softball umpires and scorekeepers, positions that pay between $9 and $25 a game.

With the season starting in about a week, Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said the city is seeing a significant shortage in youth soccer referees. That position pays $22 per game.

Each game typically lasts no more than an hour, and successful referees can work anywhere from 10-14 games per week.

“It’s pretty good extra income,” Ellis said.

Teams play evenings starting at around 5:30 and during a larger portion of the day on Saturdays.

The city provides some in-house training to referees. The Parks and Recreation Department is mostly looking for people with a general knowledge of the sport, which can include former college, high school or junior high players.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and the city conducts a background check on every employee 18 and over.

“We’ll provide as much training as they need,” Ellis said, adding that first-year officials won’t have to work in the older leagues where competition can be a little stronger.

Ellis said the need for softball umpires and scorekeepers isn’t as immediate, but there is a strong demand for them. He noted that the city’s roster of umpires might not be available every game, which means it’s important to have a good number in reserve.

Games occur on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but the city is flexible with when umpires can work.

“We have to have a larger pool of those employees to accommodate the games we schedule for the teams,” Ellis said.

Youth softball referees can work 8-10 games a week and those working adult softball games could expect 8-12 matches per week.

People interested in working one of the available positions can visit the city’s athletic office at Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, or call 423-283-5822.

Here’s what the temporary positions pay:

  • Youth soccer referees: $22/game
  • Youth softball umpires: $22/game
  • Adult softball umpires: $25/game
  • Youth scorekeepers: $12/game
  • Adult scorekeepers: $9/game

