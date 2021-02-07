Proposal heard from agency offerng to help city employees
Johnson City leaders heard a proposal last week from a local nonprofit that helps navigate people out of financial hardship.
“The biggest stress factor that people face on a day-to-day basis is financial stress, and that’s what research tells us,” Abraham McIntyre, with the Appalachian Opportunity Fund, told commissioners during a work session on Thursday.
Those difficulties can cause lower productivity at work, difficulty focusing, more workplace conflicts, more health issues and increased insurance rates.
The Appalachian Opportunity Fund has offered to contract with the city for one year to provide coaching to employees who are facing money trouble, which McIntyre said could help the city reduce turnover and boost productivity while also lifting employees out of financial risk.
If the city decides to pursue a service like this for employees, it would have to go through the normal procurement process, which would involve also accepting proposals from other organizations.
McIntyre said the nonprofit will work with any employee, but the services can be especially important for households that fall into the ALICE category, which stands for asset-limited, income-constrained and employed.
Those households typically live above the poverty line, but they don’t make enough money to afford the cost of living.
Johnson City, McIntyre said, had a larger proportion of households that fell into ALICE category in 2018 than the nation or state at large.
About 25% of the country is also “unbanked” or “underbanked,” which means they don’t have ready access to capital or the ability to take out loans.
McIntyre said that one of the key components of the nonprofit’s outreach is the “Financial Freedom Fund,” a cash-guaranteed loan program that can serve as a lifeline for families hit with a sudden financial burden.
Employers have the option to put money into the Appalachian Opportunity Fund, which McIntyre said the nonprofit has the ability to loan through a local credit union.
“What’s amazing is that these are families that could not walk into a credit union or a bank and get a loan,” he said.
The fund’s average loan amount is $1,955.24, and McIntyre said that out of 21 loans in 2019 and 2020, none have had late payments.
Human Resources Director Steve Willis said resources like this could be a dire need, particularly for employees coming in at the bottom of the city’s pay scale.
“I get calls routinely from employees who are looking to borrow money from their 401 program or take a hardship from their 401 program, things of that nature,” he said. “So the need definitely exists.”
Commissioners were supportive of pursuing a service like this.
Mayor Joe Wise said there are many people in the local economy who could benefit from these resources.
“There are a lot of things that I know that I take for granted that are because I watched my parents do it one way and somebody else watched their parents do it a different way,” Wise said. “And if there’s a way that we can make that available to people, whether that’s through the city as an organization or the city as a broader community, I think that’s a positive.”
City Manager Pete Peterson wondered if there was a way to make resources like this available to the community.
“If this thing really pans out, I want to get staff to take a deeper and dive and see if this is something that might have a broader application that would be eligible for some federal funding,” he said.