Zoning for a 125-lot housing development off Indian Ridge Road has received final approval from the Johnson City Commission.
City commissioners on Thursday unanimously accepted on third reading a request to assign R-2C (low-density residential) zoning to 40 acres near Indian Ridge’s intersection with Hopper Road.
The land, which consists of two parcels, is owned by Cambro Partners and has been annexed into the city. The zoning will accommodate the construction of 125 single-family homes.
Developer Danny Karst said the project is part of a larger initiative launched by a regional alliance of homebuilders, led by his wife Carla Karst, to improve the availability of housing in the region.
Development of the properties could get underway in March or April, and total completion of the project, including construction of the houses, could take about two years.
Karst has estimated that the development would add more than $34 million of value to the tax rolls.
Although it’s too early to pinpoint with precision, developers have said the average price of a home could be about $250,000, and city staff anticipate the annexation would generate $157,000 in annual property tax revenue for the city.
Remote workers
City commissioners also heard a quarterly update on a campaign designed to attract remote workers to the region. Johnson City has invested $300,000 in the program, and the initiative has so far attracted 116 eligible applicants of which 13 have been accepted.
The program offers remote workers up to $5,000 to move to Johnson City. The cash value depends on the applicant’s income level, and on average, organizers estimate accepted applicants earn more than $100,000 a year.
Applicants must have a minimum annual income of $50,000 and relocate to Johnson City within six months of acceptance. People enrolled in the program are also required to attend regular meetings.
Organizers, which include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, have marketed the program in phases.
Marketing engagement has recently increased. Phase three, which ran from Oct. 1 to Nov. 14, netted 800,000 impressions online and on streaming television, and the number of times people clicked on an ad rose to almost 7,784, up from 4,152 in phase two.
Administrators advertised the Remote Johnson City program in Dallas, Nashville and Chicago, but Atlanta, Franklin, Paducah (located in Kentucky) and Memphis have also emerged as competitive markets.
“We’re clearly stretching across the state of Tennessee,” said NETTA executive director Alicia Phelps.
Phase four of the advertising push will begin in either late March or early April. NETTA executive director Alicia Phelps said the campaign skipped late November through January to avoid competition during the Christmas season. Marketing will occur on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and streaming television.
Organizers hope to recruit 20 to 25 people in the first year. Overall, Phelps said, the goal of the initiative is to bring diverse, active people into the Johnson City community, encourage population growth and boost local entrepreneurship.
Asked why the program hasn’t accepted more of the 116 eligible applicants, Phelps said there’s a limit on the amount of incentive money available, and the application process itself includes multiple steps, although she added that could be expedited.
Partnership CEO Mitch Miller confirmed that the program is currently receiving more responses from potential participants than it has the resources to accept.
“We’re realizing pretty quick in terms of the interest, the inquiries that we’re getting that this is going to be a program we’re going to want to continue,” Miller said.
Organizers are also evaluating how to bring on other financial partners and whether this is an initiative the city would be interested in contributing more to in the next fiscal year.