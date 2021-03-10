Johnson City will soon solicit bids for the West Walnut Street revitalization project, a roughly $25 million investment that city officials anticipate will serve as a catalyst for the corridor that connects ETSU to downtown.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell told planning board members Tuesday that staff expects the city will advertise the project for bids this weekend, and the Johnson City Commission will likely vote on a bid during one of their meetings in May.
Construction should start in early to mid-June and will last approximately two years. The Public Works Department will schedule the project so that disruption occurs block-by-block, thereby minimizing its impact.
The existing road will be completely removed and replaced by the new design, which will include upgrades to water and sewer lines and storm drains.
The typical cross-section of the new, pedestrian-friendly roadway will consist of sidewalks on both sides, on-street parking and a bike lane. Intersections will be raised as a traffic calming measure, and the road will also at points include slight curves, called chicanes, to help slow vehicle traffic.
The intersection at University Parkway will be converted to a right-in-right-out configuration, meaning left turns from West Walnut Street onto University Parkway and vice versa will no longer be possible.
A street extension will be constructed at Cherokee Road, connecting the roadway to State of Franklin Road, and a new signal will be installed at Pine Street and University Parkway.
Plans have also called for creating green space at 724 W. Walnut St., which is currently occupied by Harman Ice and Cold Storage. The Cherokee Street extension would cut across the property.
The city is working on acquiring the land. Commissioners approved in January a resolution establishing the fair market value for the property, which an appraisal by the Garrison Group determined is worth $1,130,000.