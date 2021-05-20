By July, Johnson City expects to reopen a downtown portion of East Market Street that has been closed for months.
In January, the city started work on the second phase of improvements to downtown water and wastewater systems, which necessitated closing the roadway from Buffalo Street to South Roan Street. City officials initially said that phase of the project would last through March.
Jonathan Lane, the assistant director of the Water and Sewer Services Department, said the water and sewer part of the project wrapped up in the third week of April. Next, the Public Works Department will restore sidewalks and repave the affected portion of West Market Street.
"On our side it went really smoothly," Lane said. "It's just anytime you do work downtown (there's) additional difficulty when you're working around existing utilities. In the end, our portion finished right on schedule."
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said crews have been wrapping up work in the Langston neighborhood, which has delayed improvements to East Market Street. He said Wednesday that he's hopeful work will start on East Market Street this week.
Crews will pave the street, set curbs and brick the parking areas, making them similar to spots along Buffalo and Commerce streets. The city will also install bollards up both sides of the street, redo sidewalks, enhance signage and put in security cameras and electrical outlets for downtown events.
Pindzola expects the project will be complete sometime in July, and the road will open before then.
Two-phase project
In October, Johnson City launched a two-phase project to improve its downtown water and wastewater system. The first phase involved relining a large sewer line running under Buffalo Street from the Cherry Street intersection to the South Roan Street intersection and under Water Street. Most of phase one wrapped up by the end of 2020.
The second phase included the open-cut installation of a new water line plus new service lines and sprinkler connections to each property along the route. It also involved the rehab of the sewer line and the installation of sewer cleanouts for businesses along the road that didn't have one available.
Lane said the existing water line on East Market Street was about 100 years old. Crews replaced it and also upsized it from six inches to a 12-inch waterline. The city expects that will last at least another 100 years. It now connects to other large diameter waterlines downtown on Roan and Buffalo streets.
The fire and sewer line connections were also aging, Lane said, and the new installations will add capacity for future development along East Market Street. BrightRidge also came in to install new fiber optic cables.