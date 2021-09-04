With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising to record-breaking levels across Tennessee, Johnson City staff members say local event organizers have taken the initiative to include safeguards when they ask for street closures or rent facilities for activities.
When the city brought back special events earlier this year, staff would have organizers sign a COVID-19 mitigation agreement, which was based strongly on the Tennessee Pledge and guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Johnson City Special Events Coordinator Andy Heuiser said the Tennessee Pledge became unenforceable for the city whenever Gov. Bill Lee ended those guidelines.
“But even though those aren’t being used anymore, our event organizers are really stepping up to the plate to make sure everything is as it should be,” Heuiser said.
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday approved road closure requests for five upcoming events: the Umoja Festival on Sept. 11; the Science Hill High School homecoming parade on Sept. 17; the Bluegrass Half Marathon on Sept. 26; the S’mores Run on Nov. 6; and Turkey Trot on Nov. 25.
Heuiser said event organizers encourage people exhibiting COVID-like symptoms to stay home, advise that attendees wear masks and provide extra hand-sanitizing stations or face coverings at events.
“We do an overall look at the event and so far we’ve not had to require anything extra of an event organizer,” Heuiser said. “They’ve already come to the table with it.”
Heuiser said the Tennessee Pledge was a great tool, and informally, Heusier thinks many organizers are still using those guidelines as a blueprint.
“Since the governor sunsetted that document, we don’t enforce that,” Heuiser said. “We can’t enforce the Tennessee Pledge.”
The City Commission has control over street closures and issuing temporary occasion beer licenses, Heuiser explained. Everything else, such as rentals for city facilities, is vetted internally by staff.
“Right now, based on what we have coming up, we feel like we have good plans in place to move forward,” Heuiser said.
What are those plans?
Joe Bradley, an organizer of the Umoja Festival, said the annual event will abide by CDC recommendations.
Although requiring face coverings would be difficult, they’re encouraging people to wear masks and remain socially distant. They’ll have face coverings and hand sanitizer available for attendees.
“Most of the time we have a pretty big crowd, but you never know with the situation you have now,” Bradley said.
The Goose Chase, an event management company, is organizing a series of road races throughout the fall.
In 2020, the business developed a set of protocols for events, founder Karen Hubbs said. She said participants who feel sick before an event should reach out to organizers, who can defer their registration to a later race if needed.
Hubbs said most of the events the Goose Chase organizes are outside, meaning there are no requirements for people to wear masks. For the most part, she said, people attempt to remain socially distant.
“We’ve been doing this for over a year so I think people just know automatically,” Hubbs said. “If they feel like they need to wear a mask, we encourage people to do whatever they feel they need to do.”
Although spending time outside is safer, the CDC does recommend that people who can’t remain more than six feet apart from each other wear a face covering.
Hubbs said all of the races the company is organizing can be conducted virtually, and they’ve changed their pickup procedure for race materials so there’s less person-to-person contact. For the most part, Hubbs added, racers will start events in waves.