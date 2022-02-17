Johnson City commissioners are trying to determine how to best finance major projects, including the redevelopment of West Walnut Street and the construction of several new ball fields at Winged Deer Park.
Commissioners held a workshop on Thursday to discuss an upcoming bond issuance, which would appear on the board’s March 3 agenda.
Although the total may ultimately be in the range of $60 million to $70 million factoring in other city funds, the bonds could include up to $42.5 million for expenses paid out of the general fund, which finances the day-to-day operations of the city.
That figure includes $23 million for construction costs associated with the rehabilitation of West Walnut Street and $15.9 million to build new ball fields at Winged Deer Park. An additional $3.5 million could cover, among other projects, improvements to the streetscape at West Oakland Avenue and West Mountain View Road and the intersection at North State of Franklin and Knob Creek roads.
In 2018, the city bought 37 acres beside Winged Deer Park, where it now plans to construct four turf softball fields that will also be usable as soccer fields. Staff have reduced the number of additional grass soccer fields at the complex from three to two, which will allow the city to construct larger fields that will better accommodate club and high school soccer.
Once complete, the facility will have a total of nine diamond fields and nine rectangular soccer fields. The new complex will also have a locker room for umpires, which will help the city host larger tournaments.
City staff sent the expansion project out for bids Monday. Bids will be due on March 9, and commissioners will award the project on March 24. Construction could start in April with completion occurring in January 2023. Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl added that supply chain interruptions and workforce issues could impact the cost of bids.
On West Walnut Street, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said crews are handling utility upgrades before replacing the streetscape. Workers have hit a lot of underground rock, Pindzola said, meaning progress has been slower than anticipated and could be a little behind schedule. Construction costs have also increased, with wiring alone recently jumping from $11 per foot to $26 per foot.
Through June, crews will be working on water lines, sewer lines and a major storm drainage system in Founders Park.
City staff expect commissioners will review an initial bond resolution during their meeting on March 3, which would give the public 20 days to provide comment. Commissioners would then authorize the bond resolution on March 24 with the actual bond issuance occurring in early May.
In 2003, the commission established a policy that stated debt service payments could not exceed 10% of total general fund expenditures in a single year. Issuing $42.5 million in debt for general fund expenses could test that limit, leading to a few years where annual debt service payments from the general fund hit between 10% and 12%. However, that would again decrease to less than 10% in fiscal year 2027 once the city pays off other outstanding debt.
“We don’t have crystal balls, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Commissioner Jenny Brock. “We certainly are poised for growth though and from the infrastructure standpoint we really need to consider the things we need to do in preparation for that.”
Mayor Joe Wise added it will likely cost more to borrow money a year from now.
“You could wait ... three years and have some of that debt rolling off,” he said. “The problem is we will have delayed important projects while other growth is happening around it.”
Commissioners also considered Thursday how best to use $13.4 million in federal funding the city has received from the American Rescue Plan Act, $10 million of which the city can spend without major restrictions.
With the state urging cities to use that money for “transformational projects,” City Manager Cathy Ball said staff will present recommendations to commissioners during a meeting on March 24.