An approximately $15.5 million expansion at Winged Deer Park will boost Johnson City's capacity to host soccer and softball games at the complex.
City commissioners initially approved the project in June, which at the time involved constructing a four-field, multi-purpose baseball and softball complex on 37 acres of land Johnson City purchased in 2018 beside the park.
Last Thursday, the commission authorized $148,300 in extra design and construction administration fees for additions to the expansion project. That will include converting all four planned softball fields to synthetic turf, expanding a planned maintenance building to accommodate an umpire locker room and adding three natural grass soccer fields. Three of the softball fields will also be usable as soccer fields.
The project is currently entering the design phase. The city has hired CHA Consulting Inc. to design and develop the expansion.
The additional synthetic fields, said Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl, will enable the city to schedule games at a faster pace. It will also allow organizers to quickly reschedule games if they're canceled because of rain.
"The drainage system of synthetic turf is going to be much more efficient than natural fields because of the high use in our park system," Stahl said. "That's the advantage of this."
With the city hosting more out-of-town tournaments, the addition of an umpire locker room and more recreation fields will also allow Johnson City to consolidate games at Winged Deer. Currently, Stahl said the city has to partner with Kingsport and Bristol to accommodate tournaments because there aren't enough available fields.
"It's taking care of our recreation programming, it's also taking care of tournaments and it's also taking care of just demand on our fields citywide," Stahl said.
On Monday, Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Brenda Whitson was in Oklahoma City bidding for the USA Girls 18-U Fast Pitch Softball National Championship in 2023, which leaders hope to host in Johnson City. Typically, these tournaments can attract 50-60 teams, Whitson said.
Whitson reiterated that Winged Deer's expansion will allow the city to hold high-profile tournaments in one location. Last July, the city hosted the USA Softball Fast Pitch Girls' 14-U Nationals, which involved organizing games at Winged Deer and Ridgeview Elementary School. About 70 teams participated in the event.
"This would enable us to have, one, more control of the facility and, two, have everything in one central place," Whitson said.
These tournaments have induced millions of dollars of investment in the local community, Whitson said, adding that the softball tournament the city hosted over the summer resulted in an economic impact of about $1.5 million.
The additions at Winged Deer will also ease scheduling for city residents, she said.
"Winged Deer Park is used so much, and this will enable them to not be programming adult games at 10 o'clock at night," Whitson said.