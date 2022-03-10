Six months after first appearing before the planning board, a rezoning request that would set the stage for a new Dollar General at a busy Johnson City intersection will at long last proceed to the City Commission.
The owner is asking Johnson City to rezone part of an empty parcel at 100 E. Highland Road, which would enable the construction of a subdivision consisting of six townhomes and two commercial lots. The new Dollar General would sit at the intersection of University Parkway and South Roan Street.
A 0.4-acre section of the property would change from R-1 (low density residential) to PB (planned business). The remainder of the R-1 zoning, which borders East Highland Road, would change to R-4 (medium density residential). The rest of the property, which includes the proposed Dollar General site, would remain zoned PB.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission has approved the rezoning request, and it will now advance to the City Commission for consideration on three readings.
An original proposal approved by the planning commission in September would have just rezoned the 0.4 acre piece. The item appeared before them again in October for a concept plan amendment, and the body tabled it at that time.
Ben Berry, owner of Berry Engineers, said the six-month holdup resulted from discussions about the appropriate location for an entrance on South Roan Street.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation didn’t want the project to encroach on access control fencing in that area, Berry said, but Dollar General wanted customers to be able to enter the subdivision as close to the store as possible. With a hill further up the road, the engineer also had to ensure there was appropriate sight distance for motorists traveling on South Roan Street.
“We’re herding cats a little bit, but we have all the cats herded we think with support around this plan,” Berry told members of the Planning Commission. “(This) puts the main access point at the top of this hill and provides good sight distance for all three properties that would be developed as a result of this.”
The current plans show two entrances on South Roan Street: One closer to East Highland Road, which would allow traffic to take a left or right turn out of the subdivision, and a right-in, right-out entrance with a deceleration lane closer to the road’s intersection with University Parkway.
No update on Ingles
Although there isn’t any new information about the project, the proposed Dollar General is across the street from a vacant shopping center that could receive some renewed attention.
In November 2020, Ingles Markets bought two properties encompassing 1911-1919 S. Roan St. and 1923 S. Roan St. for $4.1 million. In February, a company representative told the Press that Ingles had no update or timeline for the project.
The center used to be home to a Kmart and a Kroger, and in 2016, Walmart filed plans with the city to put a new grocery store at the site.