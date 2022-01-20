The Johnson City Development Authority board of directors selected Patricia Oldham to serve as executive director of the organization, effective Feb. 7.
“As a certified planner, Tish brings a deep background in land planning and urban affairs, along with project management, grant acquisition and administration, community board management, and economic development experience,” JCDA Board Chair Hank Carr said in a press release announcing the hiring.
“In addition to her professional background, she has a long history of civic and volunteer service as a chairperson of both the historic zoning and planning commissions, a member of the Langston LEAD Advisory Council and a tnAchieves mentor, just to name a few.”
Oldham, a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City, spent six years as Director of Community Outreach and Economic Development for East Tennessee State University.
In the release, the JCDA said she also brings a wealth of regional knowledge to the position, having served in professional or volunteer roles for Washington County, Unicoi County, Bristol Tennessee, Bristol, Virginia, Jonesborough and Knoxville.
She holds a master of science in planning from the University of Tennessee, College of Architecture and Design and a bachelor of arts in government from The Centre College of Kentucky.
She earned credentials from the American Institute of Certified Planners through the American Planning Association and the designation of Tennessee Certified Economic Developer from the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services, Institute for Public Service.
“We are grateful to have her level of expertise coming in to the JCDA,” Carr said. “This is a critical time, not only with the John Sevier project but the growth of Johnson City in general. Tish is equipped to lead downtown into its next phase and ensure it remains a vital part of our community’s growth.”
In addition to management and redevelopment of the John Sevier Center, Oldham’s key priorities will be redevelopment of the Downtown Center and associated parking initiatives, management and oversight of Connect Downtown which encompasses the Johnson City Main Street Program, and enhancement of the tax increment financing program to promote development in the designated development district.