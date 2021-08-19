Citing concerns about safety and traffic, the Johnson City Commission unanimously rejected a request to rezone an 11-acre property on Browns Mill Road, which would have allowed the construction of a 120-unit apartment complex.
"I think (the land) should be developed and can be developed, and something nice can be there," Commissioner John Hunter said during a regular meeting Thursday. "I just don't know that this is the right model for it — for that piece of property."
The developer, Rick Gentry, was asking the city to rezone 2803 Browns Mill Road from R-3 (medium residential) to R-4 (medium density residential), which would have allowed him to increase the allowable unit density of the property. Commissioners were considering the request on second reading and heard from 10 residents who expressed opposition to the project.
"We are a neighborhood of single-family homes and placing five three-story apartment blocks is way out of character for our area," said Paul Anderson, who lives on Burkley Court near the proposed development.
Gentry said after the meeting he does not plan on moving forward with a project on the land.
The complex, called "The Pinnacle at Browns Mill," would have consisted of one clubhouse and five three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Staff estimated the apartment complex would have generated about 700 additional trips per day on Browns Mill Road, which would have been on top of the existing daily traffic count of about 2,000 vehicles.
Although they anticipated the road would have been able to handle the increased traffic volume, Johnson City staff expect that it will be necessary for the city to eventually address speeding along Browns Mill, a concern residents have raised over the course of the approval process.
City staff concluded that traffic speeds on Browns Mill Road, which has a speed limit of 25 mph, can reach between 40 and 50 mph.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola suggested that the city eventually install traffic control measures, specifically a traffic circle, closer to the road's intersection with Oakland Avenue.
He also recommended that the city put in a traffic circle at Browns Mill Road's intersection with Swanee Drive, which is at the base of a steep dip in the roadway.
"We've got to get the speeds down to something adequate for the residents to feel comfortable," Pindzola said.
Anderson said residents are especially concerned about sight lines and pedestrian safety on segments of Browns Mill where there aren't shoulders or sidewalks. He said it's also difficult to safely turn out of Burkley Court onto Browns Mill because of traffic speed.
"We figure we have about three seconds to make a decision because of the cars flying over the top," Anderson said. "Not one week goes by that we don't have to slam on the brakes or gun it to traverse it safely."
Anderson said residents aren't opposed to development on the 11-acre lot, which is currently empty, but they would like to see something less intensive.
Vice Mayor Todd Fowler said he wasn't surprised to hear that traffic speeds on Browns Mill Road could reach the high 40s.
"We need some traffic calming built on (the road) whether something gets built or not," he said.
Other business
Johnson City commissioners also approved on first reading an ordinance that prohibits property owners from canceling, resetting or tampering with a fire alarm control panel before emergency services arrives to do an investigation.
Violations would result in an up to $50 fine. The fire department doesn't, however, expect to penalize people. Personnel would have the discretion to determine whether they want to cite property owners, but that would be the last resort.
City Attorney Sunny Sandos said the city is proposing the ordinance to protect against dangers associated with frequent false alarms.
"When panels are reset prior to fire department arrival, it becomes difficult if not impossible for personnel to assist property owners in identifying the causes of false alarms and how to prevent them," she said.