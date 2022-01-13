As the system prepares to transition to two middle schools in August, Johnson City leaders marked the completion of classroom additions at South Side Elementary School on Thursday with a ribbon cutting.
Officials say the school’s four new second-floor classrooms will help ensure there is enough room for students at South Side when fifth-graders remain at the elementary level this August.
“These four classrooms ... are part of a bigger strategic plan and strategic initiative both on the part of the schools and on the part of the city,” Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said during the ceremony.
The construction project plays an important role in making the middle school transition possible, Wise said, but it also communicates something important.
“As a city we’re sending a message — a message Johnson City has sent now for many decades — that we value education and we value the teachers and we value the facilities necessary for creating an environment where learning can successfully take place,” he said.
In all, Johnson City is building 20 classrooms across three elementary schools: Four at South Side, eight at Woodland and eight at Lake Ridge.
Currently, Johnson City Schools students attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for fifth and sixth grades before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for grades seven and eight.
Starting with the 2022-23 school year, fifth-graders will remain at the elementary level before graduating to either Liberty Bell or Indian Trail middle schools for sixth through eighth grades.
The system is also completing HVAC upgrades at Woodland and Lake Ridge, overhauls that are mostly funded through federal pandemic relief money.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said classroom construction at Woodland should be finished in January, and the additions at Lake Ridge will wrap up over the summer.
HVAC work will likely continue at Woodland through the spring and into the summer, and workers will be “hopscotching” around the building at Lake Ridge to finish heat and air upgrades during the next school year.
Altogether, Barnett estimated the HVAC upgrades and classroom additions at the three elementary schools will cost around $14 million.
School officials have said the transition to two middle schools will help the system boost the social development of students while also easing overcrowding. Indian Trail Intermediate School is currently 100 or more students above its capacity of 1,100.
In his remarks to attendees, Wise added that the stakeholders for representatives on the Johnson City Commission and the Johnson City Board of Education are not necessarily their peers.
“The coming to fruition of what we do will be known far more significantly 30 years from now — long after many of us have gone — and so the real stakeholders of the decisions we’re making and the consequences they will have are the young people who are in our schools today,” Wise said.
BOE Chair Kathy Hall said all of the system’s schools have their own personality.
“I always think of South Side as this little ... gem kind of tucked into the middle of this neighborhood,” Hall said, “and now this gem has a new facet of four new classrooms.”