Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Shots fired
Jacob B Sawyer, 25, 123 River Rd., Erwin, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony, possession without prescription, and 70 counts of criminal simulation.
Officers responded to the area of Lakewood Drive for a shots fired call. When they got to the scene, they determined Sawyer was responsible for discharging the firearm. The firearm was recovered on scene and witnesses confirmed that Sawyer was the person in possession of the gun. Sawyer was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a bottle of prescription medications that were not prescribed to him, paraphernalia, small baggies, and multiple counterfeit currency notes. There was no one injured as a result of the gunfire.
Sawyer was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Stolen Car
Synthia Espinoza, 39, and Chadrick Hopkins, 34, both of 224 Virginia St. Kingsport were arrested on a theft charge after police saw them pushing a stolen vehicle on South Broadway Street near East Main Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Hopkins was also charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun. Officers a man, later identified as Hopkins, pushing a white Chrysler 300 and woman, later identified as Espinoza, in the driver’s seat. A records check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen. The 2006 Chrysler 300 has an estimated value of approximately $10,000. While searching the vehicle, a .22 caliber handgun was discovered in the center console of the vehicle. Both Espinoza and Hopkins were transported to the Washington County Detention Center. Espinoza was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and Hopson was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.