Although there are concerns about existing traffic conditions near the project, a South Carolina-based developer is planning a 178-unit townhome community in north Johnson City, which would charge an average rent of about $1,500.
Longbranch Development Company is asking the city to rezone 22 acres at 2644 Knob Creek Road from B-4 (planned arterial business) to RP-3 (planned residential).
The request narrowly cleared the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission on a 5-3 vote Tuesday, and will now proceed to the City Commission for consideration on three readings. The complex would have access points at Knob Creek and West Mountainview roads.
Johnson City is getting ready to improve Knob Creek Road by adding three travel lanes and building an overpass over the existing CSX railroad, eliminating a single-lane tunnel that regularly causes backups along the road.
Stacey Wild, the former chair of the planning commission and a resident who lives near the site of the proposed development, told the board Tuesday she is strongly opposed to the rezoning.
“I have no objection to the multi-family (project),” Wild said. “I think the proposal itself is very nice, but I don’t think the existing infrastructure supports it. Until that Knob Creek overpass project is completed, I think the traffic nightmare that already exists is only going to be exacerbated.”
Upgrading Knob Creek Road
Last week, the City Commission established the fair market value for five remaining properties that will be acquired for the overpass project. The properties had to be reappraised after a lengthy delay in the design phase.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the upgraded, five-lane road will stretch from State of Franklin Road to around Mizpah Hills Drive.
The city is acquiring all the necessary right-of-way, which will total 34 properties, and is presenting a design of the entire project to the state. Pindzola said the city is trying to finish its obligations by the end of the calendar year.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will then schedule the project and pay for its construction, which has an estimated cost of about $35 million.
Pindzola estimated the cost of land acquisition and designs could be about $4 million to $5 million, but he noted that at least 80% of that price will be covered by federal funding.
The purpose of the project is to eliminate the one-lane underpass at the CSX rail line and provide a “spoke” between State of Franklin Road and Boones Creek Road.
The upgraded roadway, Pindzola said, will provide the community with a strong connection between Boones Creek, an area the city expects will grow over the next 20 years, and existing services along State of Franklin Road.
Traffic issues?
Officials estimate that the new townhome complex could generate almost 1,800 daily car trips. Angus Musser, an associate with Longbranch Development Company, said there might be some traffic problems before development of Knob Creek Road takes place, but he doesn’t foresee “massive issues with traffic.”
“Our development poses much less of a ... traffic impact than something that could be developed there by right today, like a shopping center or any other kind of business,” Musser said.
If the rezoning is approved, Musser expects construction would start in the second or third quarter of 2022 and wrap up in early 2024. The complex would consist of a mixture of two- and three-bedroom townhomes plus amenities consisting of a pool, a clubhouse with a cabana and a dog park. On average, the townhomes will be about 1,400 square feet.
City Commissioner Jenny Brock, who also sits on the planning board, said there will be plenty of disruption in this area as construction projects occur over next several years. She urged public works staff to take a hard look at the timing of the upgrades to Knob Creek Road.
Board member Benjamin Whitfield echoed Brock, stating that he is sympathetic to the need for more housing, especially affordable housing.
“But I do have concerns regarding the traffic infrastructure here,” Whitfield said, adding that he’d feel more comfortable if the planning board had more information.
“We will not stop development on that piece of property, so ... if this doesn’t go through it could be something else in a month’s time,” Brock pointed out.
There will be more opportunities to untangle the dynamics as the request makes it way through the City Commission, she said.