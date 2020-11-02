Johnson City commissioners will decide Thursday how to spend part of an unexpected budget surplus, which could include bonuses for city employees.
City staff have recommended that commissioners invest some if this money in street resurfacing and provide a one-time payment to employees, who officials say have gone “above and beyond” to ensure city services continue uninterrupted during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The one-time bonuses would total $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees. The payments would be available for employees hired before July 1. In total, the bonuses would cost about $500,000 with a portion of that coming from the general fund.
These payments would help compensate for a roughly 4% pay plan adjustment, worth about $1.3 million, that commissioners cut from the fiscal year 2021 budget, which would’ve been the third of a planned three-year increase.
At the time, officials were uncertain how COVID-19 would affect city revenues and were planning for the worst-case scenario.
City Manager Pete Peterson said the one-time payments wouldn’t make up for the money that would’ve gone to employees under a 4% pay plan adjustment, but he said leaders plan to evaluate revenues early next year with the goal of providing those raises to employees.
Over the last several months, Peterson said city employees have worked a lot of overtime, been reassigned to other tasks and dealt with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis.
“In recognition of their loyalty and dedication to the organization and the community … we felt like it was the prudent thing to do to show our appreciation for all of their hard work through this thing,” he said.
Noting that the city has been working to ensure its compensation package is competitive with other employers, Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said in June that she would like to see raises for employees be a priority if revenues came in stronger than anticipated.
Brock said city leaders were pleasantly surprised upon hearing about the surplus.
She said the city is competing with numerous employers, including those in the private sector, for many of the same employees, and the city has been making efforts in recent years to ensure its pay scale doesn’t fall behind.
Peterson said the surplus will also help ensure that the city’s street resurfacing projects remain on schedule.
Spending on resurfacing was down about $700,000 in last year’s budget, and city staff have proposed funding an additional $1 million for projects for fiscal year 2021, bringing the paving budget to $4.15 million.
Johnson City Finance Director Janet Jennings told city commissioners in October that, despite expecting a challenging end to its 2020 fiscal year because of COVID-19, the city “fared through the chaos quite beautifully.”
General fund revenues exceeded budget by about $385,000 and expenditures were under budget by almost $3.8 million. Although it had budgeted for a roughly $1.45 million drawdown in its fund balance, Johnson City ended up seeing a roughly $3.7 million increase.
Even though customers weren’t able to go to the store as frequently in March and April, Jennings said consumers continued buying items online and in supermarkets that remained open.
Johnson City was also able to collect most of its property tax revenue before the economic effects of the virus took hold, and shutting down most of its operations enabled the city to save money, particularly in the public works and parks and recreation departments.
At this stage, Peterson said officials are waiting until they know what Christmas sales tax collections will look like before they allocate the remainder of the surplus.
If those numbers lag, he said, the city may need to use that money to meet operational needs.