Although careful to ensure space is still dedicated to businesses, Johnson City is looking into allowing first-floor housing in its downtown area.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission will vote Tuesday evening on an amendment to the city’s zoning code that would allow first-floor residential units under certain conditions in the central business district, which has a B-2 zoning designation.
According to a draft of the amendment, access points to ground or upper floor residential units would be permitted on the front, side or rear of a building, and ground-floor dwellings would be allowed to front any private or “non-street public space,” which includes courtyards, alleys, parking areas and walkways.
Any building in the district, however, would still need to primarily reserve ground-floor space along principal streets for non-residential uses.
Horizontal and vertical live-work units would also be allowed as new construction or redevelopment under certain circumstances.
In a summary of the agenda item, city staff said dwellings, in line with traditional downtown development, are most appropriate on the upper floors of mixed-use buildings in the downtown area. There, they provide safety and privacy for residents while also allowing the ground floor to be reserved for economic activity.
There are circumstances, however, where other housing options may work, staff said.
“Geographically, there are spaces within any downtown area where certain buildings may provide access and frontage opportunities at the ground level that are not in conflict with street-front commercial space,” staff wrote. “These are often found on private property between buildings or along secondary or tertiary public spaces, such as side streets, alleys or walkways.”
The revitalization of “preserved” downtown spaces has encouraged developers to adapt previously non-residential spaces into residential lofts and other contemporary alternatives, staff said.
“In these cases, vertical or horizontal live-work spaces offer unique economic development and dwelling opportunities for small niche industries, teleworking spaces or other services that do not require traditional retail ground-floor space,” staff wrote.
Planning Commission members discussed the notion of allowing residential units on first floor buildings during a subcommittee meeting on July 1.
According to notes from the meeting, staff said first floor housing may have been initially prohibited in Johnson City in part because retail and restaurants are economic drivers for downtowns, and preventing residential development on the ground floor would ideally attract more of those businesses to those spaces.
Additionally, the downtown area is situated in an historic district, which carries specific regulations regarding buildings and their facades.
Developer Greg Cox, who is working with two partners to redevelop buildings along North Commerce Street, said there’s an appropriate place for ground-floor residential units in the downtown area, but housing needs to be positioned so that it doesn’t impact the visibility of storefronts.
In Knoxville, for example, Cox said developers have placed first-floor housing on the back or sides of buildings. He added that allowing first-floor housing could help developers find more open-ended and unique ways to revitalize older buildings.
“We’ve got to protect our storefronts,” Cox said, “but I think there needs to be some sort of way to allow flexible use of space ... because there’s just a lot of projects that could turn out better.”
The Planning Commission will meet by Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday. If approved, the amendment will move on to the City Commission for final consideration.