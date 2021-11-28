Johnson City might increase pay for school bus drivers to alleviate an ongoing shortage.
New bus drivers currently receive $14.46 an hour, an amount that can increase annually as employees gain more experience and score well on evaluations.
City Manager Pete Peterson said city staff are still determining how much of a pay increase they’ll ask city commissioners to approve. The city may also implement an incentive program that would retain existing drivers and recruit new employees.
A full school bus staff for Johnson City Transit is 54 drivers, but the system currently has just 44. That means routes have had to be combined and qualified relief drivers called in as substitutes, which pulls employees away from other responsibilities.
Some buses also have to run more than once, and further disruption occurs when an employee is sick or otherwise unavailable.
Johnson City isn’t the only system facing a scarcity of bus drivers.
“The school bus shortage nationwide has been ongoing now for probably a couple of years,” Peterson said.
The hours are one challenge. It’s become increasingly difficult to find people willing to work a couple of hours early in the morning and then another couple of hours in the afternoon, he said.
Peterson reiterated that school districts throughout the state and the Southeast are facing the same challenge. In Tennessee, drivers must be 25 or older to receive a license to drive a school bus, which limits the available labor pool.
For a long time, the city has offered bus drivers pro-rated benefits and health insurance equal to a full-time employee. That’s beyond what a normal part-time employee would receive.
Through the years, the city has adjusted pay and conducted incentive programs, including one that provided a bonus to drivers if they didn’t miss a day during the school year.
In the recent past, other school systems began offering a similar benefit package, Peterson said, which took away Johnson City’s competitive advantage. Local systems have recently made compensation adjustments for bus drivers.
In a message to parents Tuesday, Johnson City Schools described the current situation and apologized for any inconvenience caused by recent route modifications.
“Daily, our Johnson City Transit Service does everything possible to find solutions to cover routes or re-route buses to cause as little disruption as possible. However, sometimes bus routes are changed or canceled altogether,” the system said.
“As soon as Johnson City Transit informs the schools affected of these disruptions, we contact our families immediately. Sometimes these messages may come with very little notice and we again apologize for any inconvenience that may cause.”
How can parents receive notifications?
When disruptions occur, the system said, schools will notify parents with a phone call or an email notification via SchoolMessenger. K-8 schools will also notify families through Bloomz, a mass communication system.
Parents should make sure their child’s school has their proper contact information. To receive text messages from the system, text “Y” or “Yes” to 67587 from that device to be eligible.
Parents can also call the school’s secretary at any time if their information needs to be updated.
If parents cannot pick up their child, schools will have an option for students to be supervised until a later bus comes back to pick them up. Parents should notify schools immediately if they will be using this option.