This year, masks will do more than just scare your neighbors.
Local governments are working out how to best approach Halloween festivities in a year dominated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Johnson City won’t host Halloween events this year, and referencing recommendations released earlier this month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials are asking residents to celebrate the holiday in a way that reduces risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“Residents are encouraged to review the recommended guidelines and celebrate Halloween in a manner that presents a lower risk,” the city said in a statement on its Facebook page Tuesday.
That could include carving pumpkins at home or outside at a safe distance from others, participating in virtual costume contests or conducting a scavenger hunt in or around the home.
On its website, the CDC has divvied up traditional Halloween activities based on the risk they pose for spreading COVID-19. Having a Halloween movie night with your family, for example, is low-risk, but the agency considers participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating to be high-risk activities.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended the state’s emergency order through Oct. 30 but removed size limits on gatherings.
Johnson City Marketing and Communications Director Keisha Shoun noted that the city does not regulate trick-or-treating, but officials encourage everyone to consider CDC guidelines as they celebrate this year.
Other local governments are trying to come up with safe ways for families to mark the occasion.
Kelly Kitchens, Elizabethton’s program and special events coordinator, said Elizabethton City Council will determine the fate of the Main Street Elizabethton Downtown Trick-or-Treat, an annual event that can draw a couple of thousand people, at an Oct. 8 meeting. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is, however, hosting an outdoor movie event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Covered Bridge Park.
The movie, “Hocus Pocus,” will begin at dark, and participants are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair and only sit with members of their family. To ensure people spread out, the city will not provide bleacher seating.
“We are doing all that we can to be responsible in making sure that it’s a safe environment,” Kitchens said. “We’re outdoors. We’re in a large park facility, so we feel comfortable with being able to feel like this is a safe environment.”
Organizers are also encouraging participants to dress up in a Halloween costume and will hold a costume contest in the park, which Kitchens said will make it easier to maintain social distancing. Attendees will be asked to wear face masks.
Kitchens said Main Street Elizabethton, which organizes the downtown trick-or-treating event, has submitted a mitigation plan that would involve reminding people to practice social distancing, require wearing a mask and setting up hand sanitization stations. Now, they’re waiting for input from City Council.
In Jonesborough, marketing and promotions coordinator Trevor Rice said the town typically holds its Halloween Haunts & Happenings in the downtown area, but that traditional event won’t occur this year.
Rice said hundreds of people tend to show up for that event, which would’ve made it difficult to hold this year, but the town has tried to come up with creative alternatives.
In addition to a virtual trick-or-treating event organized by the Washington County Public Library over the course of the month, which will ensure trick-or-treaters can remain socially distant, the town will hold a movie drive-in at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 behind the Washington County Courthouse and staff members are organizing a “Jack-O-Lantern Drive-Thru” from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29-31. More information can be found at jbohalloween.com.
“I feel like we’ve done a really great job as a town to think creatively and outside of the box to really disperse crowds and not have everybody gathering on one specific date,” he said.