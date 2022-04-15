Greg Carr regularly sees out-of-state license plates from places like Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and Florida when he visits mountain bike trails around Johnson City.
“It’s blowing up in the Tri-Cities,” said Carr, who recently served as trails coordinator for the local chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association. “Not just Johnson City but Elizabethton, Bristol, Kingsport, the whole Tri-Cities. Mountain biking is just on fire.”
Already making a name for itself as a destination for mountain biking, Johnson City has now officially finished a 5-mile trail system at Winged Deer Park, 204 Carroll Creek Road.
The city celebrated completion of the project, which began in 2015, with a ribbon cutting last Sunday. Volunteers with SORBA wrapped up final construction of The Kidd Dreamline Trail, a 0.5-mile section for beginners and youth, on March 20.
The trail system at Winged Deer Park includes courses made for beginners, experienced cyclists and advanced mountain bikers.
“This is all part of the bigger picture of trying to create a healthy place to live, work and play,” said Charles Ridlehuber, assistant director of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.
Mountain bike courses at Winged Deer, the city said in a press release, trace back to the completion of the Tweetsie Trail in 2014, generating interest in additional trail.
In 2019, the city opened the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park just above downtown Johnson City.
Ridlehuber said the recent surge in new mountain biking opportunities has also spurred interest in several youth cycling groups, including a program for girls called Little Bellas and another organization called the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
“It’s creating that environment that you want — people out being active and healthy,” Ridlehuber said.
Carr said NICA is a racing league for high schoolers that includes two local teams, one for Science Hill High School and another composite team that is open to other high school students. Both the Little Bellas and NICA programs use Winged Deer Park for training.
SORBA designed and constructed the new trails at Winged Deer Park, which it accomplished with roughly 3,000 hours of volunteer work.
During the construction process, SORBA begins by evaluating the contours of the land to determine the most appropriate location for a trail system. They then place flags to identify precise lines and clear the corridor of downed trees and small vegetation.
SORBA used excavators to complete most of the heavy-duty work, which allows them to build features like berms, jumps or rollers, and then had volunteers complete smaller refinements by hand.
With the exception of some small materials, the new trails at Winged Deer Park didn’t cost the city anything, Carr said.
“It was all volunteer-built and paid for,” he said.
Because of the popularity of the sport, Carr said, SORBA Tri-Cities has more projects than it can tackle.
“We have a backlog of probably 10 years worth of work that we could do if we had the manpower,” Carr said.
The organization currently has two other projects in the works: One in Elizabethton and one in Erwin. It’s also completing some upgrades to Tannery Knobs, Carr said.