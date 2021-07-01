Memorial Park Community Center, Carver Recreation Center, and Langston Centre will resume normal programming starting Thursday, July 1. Senior programming at MPCC will expand Aug. 1.

The community centers will be open the following days and hours:

Memorial Park Community Center

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, Closed

Carver Recreation Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Dependent on programming

Sunday, Closed

Langston Centre

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dependent on programming

Sunday, Closed

