Memorial Park Community Center, Carver Recreation Center, and Langston Centre will resume normal programming starting Thursday, July 1. Senior programming at MPCC will expand Aug. 1.
The community centers will be open the following days and hours:
Memorial Park Community Center
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, Closed
Carver Recreation Center
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, Dependent on programming
Sunday, Closed
Langston Centre
Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dependent on programming
Sunday, Closed