Johnson City will spend $100,000 to attract remote workers to the region, which will fund a program that would also offer perks like cash incentives up to $5,000 for applicants to move to the area.
Three local economic development organizations — the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and Visit Johnson City — delivered a presentation to commissioners during the board’s meeting on Thursday to seek funding for the program.
The groups presented a 24-month request to the city totaling $300,000 that included money for marketing, administration and perks for applicants who decide to relocate to Johnson City. The $100,000 that the city provides will help fund the marketing push.
The organizations plan to run advertising in Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco — cities that have a large population of remote workers and a higher cost of living than Johnson City.
Among other perks, the program would provide cash incentives to remote workers based on their annual income: People earning $50,000 to $60,000 would receive $2,500 to move to the area, people earning $61,000 to $70,000 would receive $3,500 and people earning $71,000 to $80,000 would receive $5,000.
Applicants will receive 25% of the incentive upon moving to the area, 25% after living here for six months and the rest after living here for a whole year.
To be eligible, applicants must relocate to Johnson City or Washington County within six months, be a full-time remote worker, have a minimum annual income of $50,000, be 24 or older and be committed to reside in the area for one year. They must also participate in networking meetings and events and provide feedback about the program to directors.
NETTA Director Alicia Phelps said Johnson City is jostling with other regions to entice these workers.
“There is a bit of urgency that we want to put our name out there for folks because there are also going to be other communities that are similar to us that may also be competing for this,” she said.
Phelps said remote workers are beneficial to the city because they can help raise its median income, which attracts more business, and diversify the economy. Economic development officials hope to leverage existing amenities, such as outdoor recreation opportunities, enhanced internet access, local restaurants and the low cost of living, to bring remote workers to the region.
NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller pointed to another city, Muscle Shoals in Alabama, that has seen success through a similar program. The city initially launched its recruitment initiative in 2019 with a budget of $175,000 and was receiving 7 to 8 applications a month.
That number dipped during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, but it picked up dramatically in 2021, ballooning to 100 to 125 applications a month. The city has recruited 35 remote workers.
Commissioner Aaron T. Murphy said he wants to see Johnson City grow, but he wants it to grow at an appropriate pace. He cautioned against feeling rushed.
“Quick growth is not the best growth,” Murphy said. “I know it feels like this rush — like we’re missing out — but I’d just rather have the right people here in the city rather than everybody and anybody.”
Responding to Murphy, Commissioner John Hunter said the region is actually falling behind.
“This region as a whole is losing people faster than we’re gaining,” he said, adding that Washington County is the only local county seeing population growth and even that is extremely slow.
Hunter expects people will think deliberately about the decision before moving.
“I think we would be looking at people who would fit in well and hopefully improve and become active in the community in a positive way,” he said.
Mayor Joe Wise said the region needs to move swiftly and cooperatively. He added that NeTREP, NETTA and Visit Johnson City have developed a plan with “significant potential.”
“I hope other partners will look at this as a model going forward,” Wise said. “Don’t start with the number you want. Start with the vision you have and tell us what that’s going to cost, and I thank you for doing it.”