Johnson City commissioners seem to agree: A proposed $12.5 million funding deal with Washington County isn’t perfect, but it’s the best outcome given the circumstances.
“It’s not my first choice on what we do, but it’s about the only choice we have left,” said Commissioner Todd Fowler, “so we’d rather get something rather than nothing.”
Commissioners will vote on an interlocal agreement with Washington County on Thursday, which would provide $500,000 annually over 25 years to the city for school construction costs. The Washington County Commission approved the deal in August.
“Is it the deal I want? No,” said Vice Mayor Joe Wise. “Is it in my opinion the best deal we’re likely to get? Yes.”
Of the funding, about $6 million would be dedicated to planning, design and construction of eight classrooms at Woodland Elementary School, about $1.7 million for four additional classrooms at South Side and $4.7 million for eight new classrooms at Lake Ridge.
Money would also be dedicated for planning, design and construction of a new Towne Acres Elementary School.
In exchange, Johnson City would agree not to sue Washington County over the mechanism it’s using to fund the construction of a new school in Jonesborough. The town of Jonesborough is borrowing money for a $32.75 million K-8 school and sports complex, which the county will have the option to eventually own through a lease-purchase agreement.
Critics have noted that this doesn’t guarantee the Johnson City school system money it would normally share if Washington County issued bonds for the project, but city leaders said this deal with the county at least provides the system with some funding to help cover its needs.
“Personally, I’m favorable to move forward to be able to at least get partial funding that can go towards a new Towne Acres school,” said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock. “I’m anxious to go ahead and get it voted on and get it behind us.”
City staff have spent a few months reviewing Johnson City’s legal options and reaching out to experts before sending the deal to the commission for a vote.
City Manager Pete Peterson said Monday that he hadn’t received any input that indicated the city had a legal footing to challenge the funding mechanism for the Jonesborough school.
Staff noted that should the city win a lawsuit, which they said is unlikely, the county could always wait until it has saved enough money to fund the project with cash. The Tennessee court system has already ruled that counties can fund projects with cash without being required to share that money with a city school system.
“Case law doesn’t look good that we’d prevail at a lawsuit,” said Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter. “The only thing that I think would be certain is that the city would end up footing the bill for both the city and the county’s legal expenses.”
Hunter said that although it doesn’t follow the traditional school funding model and isn’t a perfect scenario, the plan provides a school for Jonesborough at a quicker rate and without a county tax increase.
The loophole that allows the county to fund projects without sharing money with the city would need to be closed through action in the state legislature, he said, but the reality of that happening is slim.
Fowler noted that there are more counties represented in state government than cities, which leaves them with less of a voice in Nashville.
“The argument of saying that governments need to borrow money instead of pay out of cash is sort of a hard argument for one to make when thinking about financial responsibility,” Hunter added.