The Johnson City Commission heard from health officials about the local state of the COVID-19 pandemic at their regular meeting Thursday.
Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Director Dr. David Kirschke said health officials continue to do “a lot of testing,” and are averaging more than 1,000 tests a week in the Washington County/Johnson City area.
He said turnaround time for results is getting better, but still is not ideal at some labs.
“It’s probably between two and four days for us getting results back,” he said.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new cases in Washington County, bringing the county’s total to 806 cases.
Kirschke said cases are in all segments of the community, but most recent cases are in the 20-30 age group, which could present a challenge for health officials when East Tennessee State University students return to campus on Aug. 24.
“With college coming back, obviously that’s a concern,” he said. “We just want people to know that there’s risk anywhere you go in our community — that you should take precautions including making sure you’re wearing your face mask.”
Numbers have not been broken down by city, but Mayor Jenny Brock said it’s safe to assume Johnson City is a hotspot in the county due to its population density. Kirschke said he thinks the masks will help people continue social distancing with time.
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the state is running an average of 7% positive COVID-19 cases. Washington County and Ballad’s 21-county service area recorded a positive rate of 10.9% in the last seven days.
• In other business, commissioners held their first vote to approve an ordinance allowing distilleries and beer delivery services in Johnson City. Currently, the city allows beer breweries, but not distillers of liquor or beer delivery services.
Ordinance 4731-20 seeks to revise sections to the city code to authorize a special series of “temporary occasion” beer licenses, the delivery of beer, distilleries within city limits and remove the requirements for annual certificate of compliance renewals. The changes were approved on first reading.
