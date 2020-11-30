Two months after commissioners voted to separate the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau from the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce, city leaders are settling on a set of bylaws for the bureau’s new board.
According to a finalized version of the bylaws shared with city commissioners, the board of directors would consist of nine members appointed to staggered three-year terms.
Three members of the CVB board would be selected from the lodging industry, one from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Board and three from among city residents who are directly involved in tourism, hospitality, entertainment, retail, finance or special events. Two seats will be selected from among the City cCommission, one of which can be set aside for the city manager or his/her designee.
City commissioners would be in charge of appointing all board members.
The new body would be responsible for establishing policies and goals for the organization and has full authority to transact all business and manage the affairs of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson, who was involved in drafting the bylaws, has asked that commissioners add the item to their agenda for their regular meeting on Thursday.
Staff have also proposed appointing an initial board of six members to serve in a transitional capacity for six months starting on Jan. 1. Those members would help get the CVB up and running and would include Wilson, current chairman Andy Marquart, Shannon Castillo, Steve Lewis, Don Raines and Drew Bedard.
The official nine-member board would take its seats in July.
The city also plans to have its marketing and communications department work with the new organization to help advertise and host events that publicize the city. Wilson said officials haven’t yet delved into the nature of that relationship.
Whereas the previous board served in an advisory role, Mayor Jenny Brock said the new body will have more direct control over the use of its hotel/motel tax dollars, which the CVB uses to promote tourism in the city.
Marquart said the CVB is currently running through a punch list of actions that need to be done to formalize the organization’s separation from the Chamber, which has included getting an employee identification number and opening a bank account for the organization.
He added that the organization hasn’t yet settled on a new location for the visitors bureau, which is currently housed out of the Chamber of Commerce’s building at 603 E. Market St., but he expects the transitional team will help make that decision.
“It is a new chapter, and ... we’ve never walked in this chapter before so I think all of us are learning things as we go,” CVB Executive Director Brenda Whitson told commissioners during an agenda review meeting on Monday.
Thursday preview
During their regular meeting this Thursday, city commissioners are scheduled to consider on final reading revisions to the city’s zoning code that would remove unneeded zoning regulations on child care facilities.
Commissioners will also consider on first reading whether to adopt the 2018 International Code Council building codes and the 2017 National Electric Code with some modifications. The changes will require three votes from the commission before they’re officially approved.